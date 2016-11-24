Town Ballroom Wed Nov 30th 7pm $69.50

Since forming the Pretenders more than thirty years ago Chrissie Hynde has been an outspoken and utterly uncompromising artist, yet also capable of moments of heart-wrenching

tenderness. They will be performing songs from their newly released album, “Alone.” Also expect to hear hits like “Middle of the Road,” “Back in the Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and “Brass in Pocket.”