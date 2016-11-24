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THE PRETENDERS

·
Jamie Moses

Town Ballroom Wed Nov 30th 7pm $69.50

Since forming the Pretenders more than thirty years ago Chrissie Hynde has been an outspoken and utterly uncompromising artist, yet also capable of moments of heart-wrenching 

tenderness. They will  be performing songs  from their newly  released album, “Alone.” Also  expect to hear hits like “Middle of the Road,”  “Back in the Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and “Brass in Pocket.”