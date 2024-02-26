THE RIGHT SIDE BY J GARY DILAURA, FBI RETIRED

ALERT…ALERT…ALERT

HEADS UP…ITS COMING!

Remember what I’ve written ad nauseam about Hussein Obama’s ever evolving “Fundamental Change of America”, to a Socialist, Islamic Nation? Socialism is coming, my opinion!

Also remember what I’ve written so many times …” too many coincidences make a fact”?

Director Wray, THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT, IT’S a part of their COUP my opinion!!!!

There have been numerous incidents that have never happened before with no explanation from any “leaders” as to why? No President EVER opened the Border or stopped an energy independent America from drilling…NEVER! Only a mentally defective President would!

We have had shutdowns of electric power (brownouts, BS), communications, Internet, AT&T…

Outrageous increases in prices and unexplainable excuses of shortages of essentials… like food products, fossil fuels (oil, gasoline, diesel), baby diapers, baby formula, etc.

In my opinion, the serious threats coming from the most corrupt White House and Congress that this Nation has EVER seen, backed by SOROS’ influence (money), will sound like this…

“We will stop the use of fossil fuels” …what’s the reason? Climate Change. That’s NOT a reason, it’s an excuse, a lame excuse for a cover-up…there’s been Climate Change for 5 billion years folks and we are/were doing just fine …until Hussein Obama and Islam arrived on the scene.

“We will do away with the US Dollar as our currency” …why…because cash is not traceable. Obama proved that when he gave Iran BILLIONS of cash from almost every country in the world … and we will replace it with traceable, US DIGITAL DOLLAR.

“We will devalue the dollar, close all the banks… take your cash from your banks …and replace the thousands of banks with …THE FED…run by ONE PERSON… the Chairman of the Fed. I am going to take a stab at what the Fed Chair will be…a woman, minority, expert in BITCOIN/DIGITAL MONEY, Communist, Socialist with Islamic ties, somehow…with no allegiance to our Constitution…probably dual citizenship with some socialist country! By the way…there will be NO Constitution. Again …my opinion!

Now you don’t believe what I am saying because NONE, and I mean NONE, of these events have happened before INTENTIONALLY. Ask our leadership (Obama/Obiden) why?

What you are seeing right now is a soft coup…a takeover …TREASON…so slick that many do not realize that you are about to lose all your freedoms. The reason they are trying to do away with Donald Trump is because he knows what’s happening, will stop it …is probably the only one who can stop it…and we MUST…help him and ourselves, by making him President again. The open borders alone should be an awakening…but it is not! How about this fact…there are more illegal aliens than US citizens in 40 of the 50 States…all because of Obiden’s Executive Orders on the border.

Why did Obiden/Obama cripple the oil industry by closing so many legal, productive oil wells thereby making a completely, energy, self-sufficient Nation dependent on our enemies…Russia, China, Iran…for what we have below our feet…WHY? Is that not the exact definition of TREASON… both these traitors swore to protect us! CLIMATE CHANGE, really?

Look at the book in Obama’s hand and ask yourself … “Why, what’s he up to”? I do not know the writer of what is reported, but this picture is all over the internet…

“A picture is worth a thousand words. SOMEONE WAS AT THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME WITH A CAMERA. IT WAS REPORTED THAT PRESIDENT OBAMA WAS FURIOUS THAT HE WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA AND IT WAS PUBLISHED AND TRIED TO BLOCK IT. The name of the book Obama is holding is called: The Post-American World, and it was written by a fellow Muslim. (Fareed Zakaria) “Post” America means: The World “After” America… this should really be passed around…”





Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Well folks the chickens are coming home to roost…Hussein is making his moves… “testing” what’s about to come…testing?! Since when does the government shut down our ability to communicate? I believe the recent shutdown of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon were intentional, planned and not an accident by the team of Obama and Obiden ! I believe it was unauthorized by those suppliers…ask them!! It was the scum in the White House. For Christ’s sake, Mainstream Media, what the hell does it take…it’s not a freaking accident… get off your asses and investigate instead of beating up on Trump. You are about to lose the ability to communicate by phone and internet…get off your ass…demand answers and don’t take, “We’re working on it”.

FBI Director Wray should contact AT&T, T- Mobile and Verizon and determine if they are responsible and if they are not responsible…we have a BIG problem!! In my opinion, it is highly unlikely the utilities would conduct a “test” like that!

Go directly to those, most likely, in government who have the capability (NSA?). In my opinion, either government employees working with Hussein or contractors working for Hussein are responsible/involved and put them on notice.

ANY government employees/contractors involved in what would be a Terrorist Act of shutting down the grid, internet, or phone communication, will be charged with TERRORISM and/or TREASON… and given the highest punishment possible, DEATH …no matter who gave the order!!! It is the lives of US Citizens these jerks are playing chess with and we don’t like it!

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