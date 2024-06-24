The Ultimate Moving Checklist for a Stress-Free Move in Vancouver

Is there any updated moving checklist for BC movers in 2024?

Creating a moving checklist is not a choice but a necessity. You have a limited time to move, and every minute as you pay a moving companies in Vancouver for each minute. So, why not have an accurate step-by-step moving checklist for a stress-free move?

Anytime Moving Vancouver has prepared a range of moving checklists for different types of moves in Vancouver, Canada. In the first step, specify your move, and then we can help you prepare a helpful checklist. If you’re not sure what type of moving you need, you should check our article about different types of moving and the moving costs in Vancouver for 2024. For office relocations, visit office moving company in Vancouver for specialized services.

Printable Comprehensive Moving Checklist for First-time Movers in B.C., Canada

8 Weeks Before Moving – Initial Planning

Find a well-trusted moving service company by searching online, checking the reviews, or asking friends and family for recommendations.

Set the number of movers and boxes, the period of time you might need, and the fixed price, with the help of a professional house removalist to ensure a smooth and efficient moving process. To do that, you can contact us by filling out a form on the Anytime Moving Vancouver Website so we can help you determine every detail about your very specific moving case.

Inform the government, your bank, your home service providers, your children’s school, and your doctors about your address change. For governmental issues, register your new address in Address Change BC.

The best time to get rid of your unwanted items is before moving to your new place. Organize a garage or trunk sale and donate unnecessary items.

If you need to reserve an elevator or similar facilities, do it at least a month in advance.

4 to 6 weeks before moving- Sorting and Packing

Buy packing materials and don’t worry about the leftovers; you can always return the unused items. Start packing with items you won’t need for the next few weeks and leave the necessities for the last few days.

Label everything. When you’re unpacking, labels will help you know exactly what each box contains.

Have a floor plan of your new house so the Anytime Moving crew can place your furniture in the proper spot.

Check for any oversized items so you can inform your moving company to handle them accordingly.

A Few Days Before Moving – Final Steps for an Efficient Moving Strategy

If you have pets or children, arrange for someone to look after them during the moving process.

Save critical computer documents to cloud storage or a memory stick.

Empty fridges and freezers one or two days before moving to avoid food spoilage.

Pack any remaining necessities such as toiletries, medicines, clothing, electronics, and chargers.

Reserve a parking spot for your moving trucks; ask the moving company for the size and number of trucks.

Moving Day Checklist – Day-of Tasks

Charge your cell phone and verify your phone number with the Team Lead for easy communication.

Confirm the address of your new home with the Team Lead to avoid any mistakes.

Conduct a final walk-through before the moving crew leaves to ensure everything that needs to be moved is packed and ready.

Wait for the moving crew at your new home. Check their plan with the Team Lead, as they might take a lunch break before arriving.

Review the floor plan with your movers to place your furniture and items in the correct spots.

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About Anytime Moving

Anytime Moving is recognized as one of the best moving companies in Vancouver. We offer comprehensive moving services and ensure that your move is smooth and efficient. If you need a free price estimate for your move, simply fill out the form on our website. We are always here to help you, anytime and anywhere.



