Theater On the Boards Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

IT’S ONLY A PLAY, Anthony Alcocer, Lisa Ludwig, Adam Hayes, Michael Sietz, Anthony Chase, Jimmy Janowski and Mary Kate O’Connel

OPENING IT’S ONLY A PLAY, comedy by Terrence McNally presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Anthony Alcocer, Anthony Chase, Adam Hayes, Jimmy Janowski, Lisa Ludwig, Mary Kate O’Connell, Michael Seitz. Jul 23-Aug 14, Sat at 8, Sun at 7 Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org THE PROANE, comedy by William Shakespeare presentplay By Zayd Dohrn presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Vivienne Benesch. Jul 22-31. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250).

SOMEBODY DONE BOMBED THE 16TH STREET BAPTIST CHURCH, play by local playwright Marie Hall Mullen, presented by The Mt. Olive Theater Ministry. July 22 at 12 noon & 6. Montante Cultural Center, 2021 Main St. (430-2048). ONGOING EVITA, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Michele Marie Roberts, John Fredo, Marc Sacco, Paschal Frisina III, Arianne Davidow, Victoria Perez, Jeffrey Coyle, Alejandro Gomez, Taylor Carlson, Jon Yepez, Matthew Iwanski, Emily Yancey, Jake Hayes, Thomas Evans. Through Aug 7, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING THE WINTER’S TALE, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Matt Witten, Jen Stafford, Lisa Vi

trano, Tom Loughlin, Marissa Biondolillo, Nick Stevens, Jordan Levin, Steve Braddock, Patrick Moltane. Through Jul 17, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (8564533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATION LOOKING, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Don Gervasi, Marc-Jon Filippone, Lisa Hinca, Tammy Reger. Through Aug 28. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com UPCOMING BUFFALO CAR PLAYS 2016, world premiere short plays by Donna Hoke, Bella Poynton, Darryl Schneider, Winifred Storms & Jon Elston, presented by Severedarm Productions for the 2016 Infringement Festival, starring Constance Caldwell, Rosa Fernandez, Kelsey Mogensen, Sabrina Kahwaty, John F. Kennedy, Peter Raimondo, Brian Patrick Stoyle, Jon Elston. Jul 28, 29, 31, Aug 3, at 6. Kleinhans Music Hall parking lot, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets and info: donna@donnahoke.com

THE LAST READING OF CHARLOTTE CUSHMAN, play by Carolyn Gage presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Lara Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud. Jul 30 at 5:45. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (771-6277). www.varlets.org

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Bonnie Jean Taylor, Chris Hatch, Zev Steinberg, Marissa Puzutto, Norm Sham, Adam Yellen, Marc Ruffino, David Lundy, Rolando Gomez. July 28 – August 21 Tue-Sun at 7:30. Delaware Park (856-4533). shakespeareindelawarepark.org