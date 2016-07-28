Theater On the Boards presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

Taming of the Shrew

OPENING

BUFFALO CAR PLAYS 2016, world premiere short plays by Donna Hoke, Bella Poynton, Darryl Schneider, Winifred Storms & Jon Elston, presented by Severedarm Productions for the 2016 Infringement Festival, starring Constance Caldwell, Rosa Fernandez, Kelsey Mogensen, Sabrina Kahwaty, John F. Kennedy, Peter Raimondo, Brian Patrick Stoyle, Jon Elston. Jul 28, 29, 31, Aug 3, at 6. Kleinhans Music Hall parking lot, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets and info: donna@donnahoke.com

THE LAST READING OF CHARLOTTE CUSHMAN, play by Carolyn Gage presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Lara Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud. Jul 30 at 5:45. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (771-6277). www.varlets.org

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Bonnie Jean Taylor, Chris Hatch, Zev Steinberg, Marissa Puzutto, Norm Sham, Adam Yellen, Marc Ruffino, David Lundy, Rolando Gomez. July 28 – August 21 Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www. shakespeareindelawarepark.org

TOO BIG TO FAIL, new play by Michael Fanelli presented by Subversive Theatre Collective for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Verneice Turner, starring Tim Finnegan, Tyler Brown, Tamara Hopersberger. Jul 28-Aug 4 at 7:30 (no performance Jul 31). Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. (652-6719).

W3, new play by Jamie Hamilton, presented by Barking Fish Project for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Morgan Hamilton, starring Sarah Hamilton, Coreen Hamilton, Moira Hamilton. Aug 1 & 3 at 9:15, Aug 2 at 5:45, Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. Aug 4 at 7 & Aug 6 at 2:45, Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. (523-3274). www.barkingfishproject.com

ONGOING

EVITA, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Michele Marie Roberts, John Fredo, Marc Sacco, Paschal Frisina III, Arianne Davidow, Victoria Perez, Jeffrey Coyle, Alejandro Gomez, Taylor Carlson, Jon Yepez, Matthew Iwanski, Emily Yancey, Jake Hayes, Thomas Evans. Through Aug 7, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare. com

IT’S ONLY A PLAY, comedy by Terrence McNally presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Anthony Alcocer, Anthony Chase, Adam Hayes, Jimmy Janowski, Lisa Ludwig, Mary Kate O’Connell, Michael Seitz. Through Aug 14, Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

CLOSING

THE PROFANE, play by Zayd Dohrn presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Vivienne Benesch. Through Jul 31. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250).

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

LOOKING, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Don Gervasi, Marc-Jon Filippone, Lisa Hinca, Tammy Reger. Through Aug 28. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com SHOW UP, comedic improvised solo show semi-written and performed by Peter Michael Marino, part of the Infringement Festival, directed by MichOle Biancosino and the audience. Jul 29 at 8, Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Jul 30 at 6:46, Milkie’s, 522 Elmwood Ave.www.petermmarino.com

UPCOMING

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Andrew Borba. Aug 12-19. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250).