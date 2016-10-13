THEATER: ON THE BOARDS – (shows currently playing)

opening

THE BIRDS THAT STAY, thriller written and directed by L. Don Swartz, starring Haleigh Feth, DJ Swartz, Ben Torres, Ryan Walters, Madsion Swartz, Daniel Arrasjid, Jesse Swartz, Julie Senko, Carla Kwasniak, Debby Koszelak Swartz. Oct 13-23, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

CHRISTMAS IN JULY, world premiere of the comedy by Matthew Crehan Higgins, presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Higgins, Marc Sacco, Michael Seitz. Oct 14-Nov 5, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

DEATHTRAP, thriller by Ira Levin presented by Towne Players, directed by John Giarratano. Oct 14-23, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Sheridan-Parkside Community Center, 169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., town of Tonawanda (693-9641). www.towneplayers.com

JEKYLL AND HYDE, musical by Frank Wildhorn & Leslie Bricusse presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Leigha Eichhorn, starring Anthony Alcocer, Jon May, Bob Mazierski, Sarah Mullen, Emily Yancey. Oct 14-30, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org

THE ODD COUPLE, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Western New York Players. Oct 14-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-0906).

THE MACBETH INSURGENCY (Shakespeare Deconstructed), adapted and directed by Doug Zschiegner, presented by Niagara University Theatre. Oct 13-17, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2, Mon at 7. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall on NU campus (286-8685).

ONGOING

BREAST IN SHOW, musical by Lisa Hayes & Joan Cushing presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Mary Craig, Laurel Flynn, Tammy Hayes McGovern, Arlynn Knauff, Nick Lama, Bryan Patrick Stoyle. Through Oct 30, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL, by Danny Abosch and Susan DiLallo, based on the book by Jane O’Connor, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Sarah Blewett, Dominique Kempf, Jenny McCabe, Sara Marioles, Matthew Gilbert, Hannah Sharp. Through Oct 23, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Oct 22 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

JITNEY, play by August Wilson directed by Willie Judson, starring Fisher, Andy Finley, Christina Foster, Johnny Rowe, Leon Copeland, Charles Everhart, Roosevelt Tidwell, Al Garrison. Through Oct 23, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, musical by Ashman & Menken presented by Aurora Players, directed by David Hall, starring John Szablewski, Daniel Keith Barone, Mark Eckstein, Jason Gonser, Joe Harris, Zachary James Haumesser, Paige Ronan, Isabella Ruof, Caroline Schettler, Rachel Wach. Through Oct 29, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

closing

CHUCKY’S UNIVERSE, musical written and directed by Sam Fadel, presented by Western Door Playhouse, starring Cade Mongielo, Dawn Ansel, George White, DeVante Wallace, Tim Bookhagen, Chris Mongielo, Tom Turici, James Murphy, Bob Priest, Sami Granieri. Through Oct 16, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun. at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd. (297-5910).

FINDING NEVERLAND, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Oct 15, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

URINETOWN!, musical by Hollmann & Kotis presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring Ryan Kaminski, Jenn Stafford, Michael Starzynski, Jeffrey Coyle, Erin Coyle, Susana Breese, Bethany Burrows Gruendike, Tyler Brown, Michael Wachowiak, Chris Andreana, Matt Mooney, Jennel Pruneda, Jake Hayes, Dave Spychalski, Sara Jo Kukulka. Through Oct 15, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

EXTREMITIES, drama by William Mastrosimone presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig, Patrick Moltane, Lisa Hinca, Kelly Cammarata. Through Nov 13, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

4000 MILES, play by Amy Herzog presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Marissa Biondolillo, Ellen Horst, Sara Kow-Falcone, Nick Stevens. Oct 27-Nov 20, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET, musical by Bob Carlton presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Terry Berliner. Oct 27-Nov 6, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, north campus (645-ARTS).

TRUE WEST, play by Sam Shepard, directed by Scott Behrend, starring David Mitchell, Matt Witten, Robert Rutland, Tina Rausa. Oct 28-Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org