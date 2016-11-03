THEATER | ON THE BOARDS

OPENING

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s & Albert Nocciolino. Nov 8-13, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000).

CRIMES OF THE HEART, drama by Beth Henley presented by Second Generation Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Jake Albarella, Bethany Burrows, Charmagne Chi, Arin Lee Dandes, Ben Michael Moran, Jessica Wegrzyn. Nov 4-20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30, plus Nov 5 at 2:30, no evening performance Nov 5. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION, drama by Bernard Shaw presented by The Shaw Festival. Nov 3-13, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre. 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

The Music Man, musical by Meredith Willson presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Chris Turton, Michelle Holden, Chris Andreana, Amy

Sturmer, Paul Bene. Nov 4-20, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Nov 19 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, drama by Dale Wasserman, adapted from the book by Ken Kesey, presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Victor Morales, Diane DiBernardo-Blenk. Nov 3-Dec 3, Thu-Sat at 8. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

THE 39 STEPS, play by R.C. Sherriff, directed by David Lamb, starring Chris Evans, David Lundy, Christian Brandjes, Kate LoConti Nov 4-20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

Stage Door, play by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Amanda Lytle Sharpe. Nov 3-13, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall on NU campus (286-8685).

ONGOING

EQUUS, drama by Peter Schaffer presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by David Oliver, starring Vincent O’Neill, PJ Tighe as Alan Strang. Margaret Massman, Greg Gjurich, Wendy Hall, Kelsey Mogensen. Through Nov 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassical.com

4000 MILES, play by Amy Herzog presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Marissa Biondolillo, Ellen Horst, Sara Kow-Falcone, Nick Stevens. Through Nov 20, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS AND THEN KILL THEM, comedy by Halley Feiffer presented by ART of WNY, directed by Maura Nolan, starring Sue McCormick, Melissa Levin, Mara Morris. Through Nov19, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Louis Colaiacovo, Debbie Pappas. Through Dec 4, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

TRUE WEST, play by Sam Shepard, directed by Scott Behrend, starring David Mitchell, Matt Witten, Robert Rutland, Tina Rausa. Through Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE UNFORTUNATES, play by Aoise Stratford presented by Red Thread Theatre, directed by Josephine Hogan, starring Kelly Meg Brennan. Through Nov 12, Thu-Sat at 8, plus Nov 9 at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

CLOSING

CHRISTMAS IN JULY, world premiere of the comedy by Matthew Crehan Higgins, presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Higgins, Marc Sacco, Michael Seitz. Through Nov 5, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

The Mousetrap, thriller by Agatha Christie presented by Casting Hall Productions at Buffalo State. Through Nov 5, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, 1300 Elmwood Ave. (878-3005).

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET, musical by Bob Carlton presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Terry Berliner. Through Nov 6, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, north campus (645-ARTS).

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

EXTREMITIES, drama by William Mastrosimone presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig, Patrick Moltane, Lisa Hinca, Kelly Cammarata. Through Nov 13, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com