Theater on the Boards

OPENING

THE DOCTOR IN SPITE OF HIMSELF, comedy by Molière adapted and directed by Aaron Moss, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall Productions. Mar 2-11, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, college campus (878-3005). www.buffalostatepac.orgA Few Good Men, play by Aaron Sorkin presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Jane Navarro Mar 3-12, 2017, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.orgRumors, farce by Neil Simon presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Dan Zerpa, Amy Feder, BrianTabak, Dianna Kolek, Chris Cummings, Lauren Brechtel, Dawn.Marcolini Newton. Mar 3-19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.comA VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, drama by Arthur Miller directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring John Fredo, Debbie Pappas Sham, Adriano Gato, Peter Palmisano, John Kreuzer, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Renee Landrigan. Mar 3-26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

ONGOING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 26th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Kyle Baran, Stephanie Bax, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Christopher Standart, Becky Globus. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.comThe Collection, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan, starring Willie Judson, Stan Klimecko, Courtney Turner, Nicholas Bernard. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus Mar 12 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.comOther Desert Cities, play by Jon Robin Baitz presented by Aurora Players, directed by Tom Durham, starring Katie Buckler, Mary Eckstein, Kris Kielich, Mary Moebius, Rick Sweet. Through Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.orgSTOP KISS, play by Diana Son presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kelly Beuth, starring Brittany Germano, Jenny Gembka, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso, Brian Brown, Theresa DiMuro Wilber. Through Mar 18, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

CLOSING

AFTER THE REVOLUTION, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Lisa Ludwig, Tom Makar, David Marciniak, Adam Rath, Tina Rausa, Anne Roaldi, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Steve Vaughan. Through Mar 5, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.comThe Edgar Allan Poe Show, adapted and directed by L. Don Swartz, Chris Fire, Trey Wydysh, Joann V. Mis, Shelby Ebeling. Through Mar 5, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., N. Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.RING OF FIRE, THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH, presented by MusicalFare, directed by Michael Walline, starring Katie Clark, Steve Copps, Kevin Craig, Philip Farugia, Bob Mazierski, Theresa Quinn, Zak Ward, Maggie Zindle. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710mainSOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com





SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

cleopatra, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Mar 17- Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.orgThe Motherfucker with the Hat, play by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Melinda Carpeles-Rowe, Anthony Alcocer, Greg Howze Jr., Rolando Gomez, Rosa Fernandez. Mar 10-Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org‘Night Mother, drama by Marsha Norman presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud, Virginia Brannon. Mar 11-26, Sat & Sun at 2. Sat & Sun at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585). www.varlets.orgTHE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Mar 9-Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org