THEATER | ON THE BOARDS

presented by

BINGO at First Presbyterian of Youngstown

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS





BETSY CARMICHAEL’S BINGO PALACE, interactive comedy by Joey Bucheker and Mary Kate O’Connell, presented by Cocktails and Cream Puffs Entertainment, directed by O’Connell, starring Betsy Carmichael, Corey Bieber, Jerry Mosey, Adam M. Wall. Aug 28 at 7. First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St. Youngstown (929-352-4646). www.betsybingo.com

LOOKING, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Don Gervasi, Marc-Jon Filippone, Lisa Hinca, Tammy Reger. Through Aug 28. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MUSICALFARE PREMIER CABARET- Paul Marinaro, Aug 27 at 4 & 8. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

DEAR LYDIA, world premiere of a play by Larry Gray, directed by Neal Radice, starring David C. Mitchell, Melissa Leventhal, Louise Reger. Sep 15-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30 (Sep 16 at 8). Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

DINNER WITH FRIENDS, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Kelly Meg Brennan, Dave Hayes, Lisa Vitrano, Phil Farugia. Sep 9-Oct 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

GYPSY, musical by Styne, Sondheim & Laurents, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jonas Barranca, Allison Barsi, Charmagne Chi, Doug Crane, Arianne Davidow, Maria Droz, Jordan Louis Fischer, John Fredo, Sabrina Kahwaty, Marina Laurendi, Loraine O’Donnell, Michele Marie Roberts, Dan Urtz, Faith Walh. Sep 7-Oct 9, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

LOUISIANA BACCHAE, adapted and directed by Robert Waterhouse, presented by Red Thread Theatre, starring Christian Brandjes, Eileen Dugan, Greg Howze, Geoff Pictor, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Harold White. Sep 16-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

THE SUBMISSION, play by Jeff Talbott presented by Buffalo United Artists in association with Ujima Company, directed by Lorna C. Hill, starring Adam Hayes, Rick Lattimer, Shanntina Moore, Michael Seitz. Sep 16-Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Cabaret, 673 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org/www.ujimacoinc.org

URINETOWN!, musical by Hollmann & Kotis presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring Ryan Kaminski, Jenn Stafford, Michael Starzynski, Jeffrey Coyle, Erin Coyle, Susana Breese, Bethany Burrows Gruendike, Tyler Brown, Michael Wachowiak, Chris Andreana, Matt Mooney, Jennel Pruneda, Jake Hayes, Dave Spychalski, Sara Jo Kukulka. Sep 8-Oct 15, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

WONDER OF THE WORLD, play by David Lindsay-Abaire presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre. Sep 15-Oct 2, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main