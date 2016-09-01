THEATER | ON THE BOARDS

OPENING

GYPSY, musical by Styne, Sondheim & Laurents, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jonas Barranca, Allison Barsi, Charmagne Chi, Doug Crane, Arianne Davidow, Maria Droz, Jordan Louis Fischer, John Fredo, Sabrina Kahwaty, Marina Laurendi, Loraine O’Donnell, Michele Marie Roberts, Dan Urtz, Faith Walh. Sep 7-Oct 9, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

DEAR LYDIA, world premiere of a play by Larry Gray, directed by Neal Radice, starring David C. Mitchell, Melissa Lev-enthal, Louise Reger. Sep 15-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30 (Sep 16 at 8). Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

DINNER WITH FRIENDS, play by Don-ald Margulies, directed by Katie Mal-linson, starring Kelly Meg Brennan, Dave Hayes, Lisa Vitrano, Phil Farugia. Sep 9-Oct 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Road Less Traveled The-ater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

URINETOWN opens Sept. 8, at Manny Fried Playhouse DON’T TALK TO THE ACTORS, come-dy written and directed by Tom Dudzick, starring Kevin Craig, Wendy Hall, Pa-mela Rose Mangus, Jamie Nablo, Peter Palmisano, Steve Vaughan. Sep 9-Oct 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Kavinoky The-atre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

LOUISIANA BACCHAE, adapted and directed by Robert Waterhouse, pre-sented by Red Thread Theatre, starring Christian Brandjes, Eileen Dugan, Greg Howze, Geoff Pictor, Bonnie Jean Tay-lor, Harold White. Sep 16-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

MY FAIR LADY, musical by Lerner & Loewe presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Emi-ly K. Plotkin, Charles Slisz, Eric Bloom, Christopher Cummings. Sep 16-Oct 2, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niag-aratheatre.com 6×8, new work created and presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Theresa DiMuro-Wilber, starring Brit-tany Germano, Chanyl White, Kajana Stover, Diane McNamara, Cierra Cap-pas, Diane Michaels, Jennifer Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders. Sep 15 at 8. Sep 16-Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8 plus Sep 25 & Oct 2 at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (247-9585).

THE SUBMISSION, play by Jeff Talbott presented by Buffalo United Artists and Ujima Company, directed by Lorna C. Hill, starring Adam Hayes, Rick Lat-timer, Shanntina Moore, Michael Seitz. Sep 16-Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Caba-ret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buf-falobua.org/www.ujimacoinc.org

URINETOWN!, musical by Hollmann & Kotis presented by Subversive The-atre, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring Ryan Kaminski, Jenn Stafford, Michael Starzynski, Jeffrey Coyle, Erin Coyle, Su-sana Breese, Bethany Burrows Gruend-ike, Tyler Brown, Michael Wachowiak, Chris Andreana, Matt Mooney, Jennel Pruneda, Jake Hayes, Dave Spychalski, Sara Jo Kukulka. Sep 8-Oct 15, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

WONDER OF THE WORLD, play by David Lindsay-Abaire presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre. Sep 15-Oct 2, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

THE WONDERMAKERS – WORLD OF WONDERS, interactive theater for children, presented by Lancaster Re-gional Players, Sep 9-11, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 4, Sun at 2:30. Williamsville Meet-ing House, 5658 Main St.,Williamsville. (435-4919). www.lancasterregion-alplayers.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

ANOTHER EVENING WITH TOM SLAIM-AN, new stories created and narrated by raconteur Tom Slaiman, presented by Western Door Playhouse, starring Sam Fadel, Bob Priest, Dede Secic, Chris Mong-ielo, Linda Silvestri, Sam Granieri. Sep 10 at 7:30 & Sep 11 at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd. (297-5910)





Brought to you by The Irish Classical Theatre Company.