Theater | On the Boards

OPENING

DINNER WITH FRIENDS, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Kelly Meg Brennan, Dave Hayes, Lisa Vitrano, Phil Farugia. Sep 9-Oct 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

DON’T TALK TO THE ACTORS, comedy written and directed by Tom Dudzick, starring Kevin Craig, Wendy Hall, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jamie Nablo, Peter Palmisano, Steve Vaughan. Sep 9-Oct 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668).www.kavinokytheatre.com

URINETOWN!, musical by Hollmann & Kotis presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring Ryan Kaminski, Jenn Stafford, Michael Starzynski, Jeffrey Coyle, Erin Coyle, Susana Breese, Bethany Burrows Gruendike, Tyler Brown, Michael Wachowiak, Chris Andreana, Matt Mooney, Jennel Pruneda, Jake Hayes, Dave Spychalski, Sara Jo Kukulka. Sep 8-Oct 15, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499).www.subversivetheatre.org

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, musical by Sondheim & Gelbart directed by Fran Landis, starring David Bondrow, Katy Clancy, Tim Hartman, Scott Gunner, Scot Kaitanowski, Jeremy Kreuzer, Marc Sacco, Richard Spitaletta, Chrissy Vogric. Sep 9-25, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30(Sep 16 at 8). Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (83-1776). www.LancOpera.org

ONGOING

GYPSY, musical by Styne, Sondheim & Laurents, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jonas Barranca, Allison Barsi, Charmagne Chi, Doug Crane, Arianne Davidow, Maria Droz, Jordan Louis Fischer, John Fredo, Sabrina Kahwaty, Marina Laurendi, Loraine O’Donnell, Michele Marie Roberts, Dan Urtz, Faith Walh. Sep 7-Oct 9, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

ANOTHER EVENING WITH TOM SLAIMAN, new stories created and narrated by raconteur Tom Slaiman, presented by Western Door Playhouse, starring Sam Fadel, Bob Priest, Dede Secic, Chris Mongielo, Linda Silvestri, Sam Granieri. Sep 10 at 7:30 & Sep 11 at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd. (297-5910).

THE WONDERMAKERS – WORLD OF WONDERS, interactive theater for children, presented by Lancaster Regional Players, Sep 9-11, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 4, Sun at 2:30. Williamsville Meeting House, 5658 Main St.,Williamsville. (435-4919). www.lancasterregionalplayers.org

UPCOMING

DEAR LYDIA, world premiere of a play by Larry Gray, directed by Neal Radice, starring David C. Mitchell, Melissa Leventhal, Louise Reger. Sep 15-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30 (Sep 16 at 8). Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART, play by Terrence McNally directed by Greg Natale, starring Candice Kogut, Richard Lambert, Kelli Bocock-Natale, Eric Rawski. Sep 16-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

LOUISIANA BACCHAE, adapted and directed by Robert Waterhouse, presented by Red Thread Theatre, starring Christian Brandjes, Eileen Dugan, Greg Howze, Geoff Pictor, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Harold White. Sep 16-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

MY FAIR LADY, musical by Lerner & Loewe presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Emily K. Plotkin, Charles Slisz, Eric Bloom, Christopher Cummings. Sep 16-Oct 2, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319).www.niagaratheatre.com

6×8, new work created and presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Theresa DiMuro-Wilber, starring Brittany Germano, Chanyl White, Kajana Stover, Diane McNamara, Cierra Cappas, Diane Michaels, Jennifer Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders. Sep 15 at 8. Sep 16-Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8 plus Sep 25 & Oct 2 at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (247-9585).

THE SUBMISSION, play by Jeff Talbott presented by Buffalo United Artists and Ujima Company, directed by Lorna C. Hill, starring Adam Hayes, Rick Lattimer, Shanntina Moore, Michael Seitz. Sep 16-Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org/www.ujimacoinc.org

WONDER OF THE WORLD, play by David Lindsay-Abaire presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre. Sep 15-Oct 2, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main