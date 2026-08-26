Tiger Woods Set To Appear In Court

Tiger Woods will appear in a Florida courtroom for the first time September 8, five months after his March 27 arrest, after a hearing that had already been postponed five separate times since a scheduled April 17 appearance.

The date is tied to the DUI case stemming from a rollover crash on Jupiter Island in which his Land Rover struck a truck at high speed and rolled onto the driver's side.

Woods blew triple zeros for alcohol at the scene but refused a urine test. Officers found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

He was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusing to submit to testing, both misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial.

His attorney Douglas Duncan has handled every court proceeding so far while Woods stayed out of the room and out of sight.

The postponements have been driven largely by prosecutors pursuing Woods' prescription and hospital records during discovery. A conviction could bring jail time, fines, probation or mandatory DUI education depending on how the case unfolds.

The September 8 date marks his first public legal appearance of the year. He spent roughly two months in a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland before returning to the US in June.

He has made almost no public appearances since, spending most of his time with his girlfriend Vanessa Trump during her breast cancer treatment. His next scheduled public moment, beyond the courtroom, is the Nexus Cup in New York on September 14.