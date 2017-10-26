TONIGHT Oct. 26 – Motograter at Mowhawk

Motograter seems to have one of the most loyal and supportive fans in the metal music world.

Motogrator‘s drummer extraordinaire, Noah “Shark” Robertson said “This tour is by far one of the best tours Motograter has ever done! We can’t wait for everyone to hear stuff from the new album “Desolation! MAKE AMERICA ‘GRATE’ AGAIN!”

All links that you will need to get your fill of all things Motograter!

https://www.facebook.com/motograter/

http://emplabelgroup.com/

http://retargotom.com/







