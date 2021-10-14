October 14, 2021

The city of Scottsdale is full of places that are perfect for visitors. There are tourist attractions, historic sites, and so much more. This blog post will talk about some of these top places to visit when you are in Scottsdale.

Old Town Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale is located in downtown Scottsdale. This area has shops, restaurants, clubs and more. The streets are lined with old-fashioned gas lamps that give the street a warm glow at night time. There are also plenty of art galleries for those who enjoy fine arts. This place will most likely come up when you enter the keywords “Scottsdale things to do and places to visit” in search engines. This can be attributed to the fact that Old Town Scottsdale is the original town center of Scottsdale.

Pinnacle Peak Park

The Pinnacle Peak Park is located on the outskirts of Scottsdale. It has a restaurant, playground for kids, and hiking trails that are perfect for families. There are also picnic areas at this park, so it makes it an ideal spot to go if you want some peace away from all the hustle of city life in Scottsdale.

Desert Botanical Garden

The Desert Botanical Garden is a huge garden that has over 50,000 plants from all around the world. It has been awarded as one of the top ten public gardens in North America, and it certainly lives up to its name when you visit this place with your family or friends. There are also special events such as art exhibits, musical performances, and more. It is located in Papago Park, which also has numerous trails for the outdoors enthusiast.

The Camelback Corridor

Another interesting place to visit is called The Camelback Corridor, a stretch of road that runs from North Scottsdale Road and goes all the way down to Central Avenue. It has some of the best dining spots in Arizona, as well as many stores for those who love shopping. If you are in the mood for a relaxing afternoon, this is certainly one of the best places to check out.

Antique District

One more place that should be visited when in Scottsdale is called The Antique District. It contains over 500 dealers who sell antiques and collectibles from across North America. There are also numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and bars in the area. The shops are open from Tuesday to Saturday, while some of them also have Sunday hours.

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Another place that should be visited is Scottsdale Fashion Square. This mall has been around since 1970 and contains over 200 stores including some of the big names in fashion such as Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, and more. The mall also houses many restaurants for those who love to eat, as well as Starbucks Coffee on the second floor.

Taliesin West

Taliesin West is a house that is named after the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was his winter home and studio from 1937 to 1959. Now it is a museum open for public viewing. There are guided tours available at this historic site, so make sure you book in advance if you want one of these tours when visiting Scottsdale.

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)

The Musical Instrument Museum houses over 15,000 artifacts related to music like guitars, banjos, drums, and more. It is a great place for musicians or those who love to listen to music, but it also has exhibits that are interesting even if you do not know much about this topic.

Scottsdale ArtWalk

The Scottsdale ArtWalk is an event that takes place in downtown Scottsdale. It happens every Thursday and presents a unique opportunity for visitors to enjoy art, music, and food together with friends or family. The best thing about this weekly event is, it’s free, so you do not have to spend any money on enjoying the local culture when in Scottsdale.

Image courtesy Pixabay

Scottsdale is one of the most popular cities in Arizona, and it’s easy to see why. If you are looking for places that offer events, then this place is one of your best options. There are ample museums with exhibits year-round, many art galleries featuring artists who hail from all over the world, and a few beautiful parks with splash pads for those Saturday afternoons when the weather is perfect.

The city offers plenty of fun for locals and tourists alike with attractions like Old Town Scottsdale, Pinnacle Peak Park, Taliesin West, Camelback Mountain, and Desert Botanical Garden all just minutes away from each other. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day exploring nature or an exciting night out on the town at any number of restaurants or bars – there are so many great things to do here. Perhaps this is the perfect time for you to schedule your trip to this amazing place.