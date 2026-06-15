Turns Out I Completely Overpaid for My Divorce (Whoops)

Nobody wakes up planning for their marriage to fall apart, right?

And yet. Here I sit, a year and a half after filing, realizing I threw away nearly three thousand dollars because I panicked. My divorce wasn't even messy—we didn't have kids, we'd already divided our stuff like adults—but I had zero clue how to handle divorce papers on my own. So naturally I did the most expensive thing possible and called the first attorney whose office picked up.

What I Know Now (Unfortunately)

Uncontested divorces don't actually require lawyers.

Lawyers aren't inherently terrible. But when you and your spouse already agree on everything, you're essentially paying someone two hundred bucks per hour to complete forms you could access yourself. My attorney probably worked four hours total on my case.

The uncontested part really matters though. Fighting over custody or retirement accounts means you probably should get professional help. But my ex and I had hammered out every detail over coffee. We just needed someone to handle the paperwork.

Nobody Prepared Me for the Waiting

Going the attorney route meant I waited three weeks just to get an initial consultation scheduled, then another two weeks before my lawyer even touched the paperwork. The whole process dragged on way longer than needed.

Online services generate your documents in about two days once you've finished their questionnaire. I know this because I helped my cousin with her divorce last year. She paid $139 for the service (plus the court filing fee, which nobody escapes). Answering their questions took her maybe 87 minutes.

I'm still annoyed about how straightforward it was compared to what I went through.

What You've Gotta Have Ready

Both people need to agree on everything first. Can't emphasize this enough.

You need to understand your local courthouse requirements because Colorado operates differently than California or Texas. Some counties demand specific formatting. Some force you to wait a certain number of days (ours was 91). You can't ignore these rules because you're filing without representation.

Also—and people mess this up constantly—you need your financial documents organized before you begin. Bank statements, property deeds, debt information, all of it.

Let's Talk About the Actual Cost

My attorney wanted $2,400 upfront. Plus another $447 in what they called "administrative fees" (whatever that means). My cousin paid a flat fee through her online service and knew the exact cost before starting. No surprises.

Court filing fees exist regardless of which path you choose. In Denver that ran me $230 when I filed, though you should check your local courthouse website because rates change.

The One Smart Decision I Made

Not dragging things out emotionally once we'd decided. Some couples I know spent half a year "thinking about it" while simultaneously paying for two separate households, which adds up to twelve thousand dollars or more in duplicate rent and utilities.

You can't control how you feel about a divorce. But you can control the practical stuff. Getting our paperwork finished quickly meant both of us could actually move forward with our lives instead of staying stuck in limbo.

Worth it.