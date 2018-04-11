A Snake’s A Snake

Musical Bear Records

8 June 2018

From the darkest corner of rural Dorset, England comes The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show. Heartfelt, ramshackle, Country Punk. Formed in 2016 in the tiny village of Witchampton, these 8 musicians put the words of local poet James Lynch to music.

Tales of deceit, heartbreak, insanity and black magic to name but a few subjects feature on their debut album ‘Weeding Out The Wicked’ which was released in May 2017 to critical acclaim.

‘A Snake’s A Snake’ is the first offering from album number two, a raw punchy hoedown of a tune, think late 60s Dylan with a great catchy Summery vibe. It’s backed by two equally brilliant tracks that could quite easily be singles themselves.

The band already have a large loyal following on the east coast of England and with numerous festivals and gigs lined up for Spring/Summer 2018 along with the new releases this looks set to grow a lot more this year.

“The perfect storm of roots music, bluegrass stomps played with a punk swagger, pastoral folk taken on a white-knuckle ride on an out of control cider cart”

– Dancing with Architecture blog

“Funked up Folk with a mohawked heart”

– Yack magazine

“The album takes wonderful sonic journeys through associated genres and conducts interesting cross pollinating experiments but all the while the sound is cohesive, fresh and original. It isn’t often that you find that happening, I can tell you”

– The Swindonian (Culture Magazine)

For fans of The Felice Brothers, Lou Reed and The Clash

28th April – Cuckoo Calling Festival, Cranborne Chase, Dorset

25/27th May – Cursus Festival Dorset

2nd June – Drusillas Inn, Horton Dorset

8/9/10th June – Wimborne Folk Festival, Dorset

16th June – Bradfest, Witchampton, Dorset

29/30th June – Dark Holler Festival, Dorset

12th July – The Glen, Lythe, Hampshire w/Jason Thompson

13th July – Wonkydonk Festival, Dorset

27th July – Rustic Stomp Festival, Hampshire

28th July – The Summer Sessions, Witchampton Club all dayer, Dorset

4/5/6th August – Outcider Festival, Bristol/Bath

25/27th August – Camping Becider Seaside Festival, Dorset

21/22nd September – Acoustic Movement Festival (details shortly)

28/29th September – Winter Rustic Stomp Festival, Hampshire

http://www.facebook.com/TheTwoManTravellingMedicineShow/

http://www.musicalbearrecords.co.uk/