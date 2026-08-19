Tyler Biadaz Out Indefinitely With ACL Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz in February to fix their offensive line, a three-year, $30 million deal for the Pro Bowl center who was unexpectedly released by Washington.

Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers immediately put that investment at risk.

Biadasz went down during 11-on-11 drills when 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on his left knee.

He needed two trainers to help him up, was visibly distraught and smacked the medical cart in frustration as he was helped onto it.

Justin Herbert and other Chargers players came over to console him. He was taken inside for evaluation including an MRI.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have not disclosed the severity of the injury. The concerning detail is the mechanism, a lineman's weight falling directly on a planted knee.

Second-round draft pick Jake Slaughter, a rookie who has worked across the offensive line this camp, would be the next man up at center if Biadasz misses significant time.

Biadasz was not the only Charger hurt Tuesday — edge rusher Kyle Kennard and wide receiver Quentin Johnston also left practice with injuries. It was a brutal day of joint practices for Los Angeles.