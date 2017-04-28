Understanding The Impact Of Vape Juice Label Designs

Whether you are looking to open a store that sells vape products, shop for vape products online, or you simply want to make sure that you are always going to be an educated consumer, you will want to learn about product design as it relates to the juice that is used in the vape pens that you are used to seeing.

Consider The Experience

There are many reasons why people will vape e juice and you want to have a firm understanding regarding how the design on the label can impact the decision-making process for the consumer. For example, those who are looking for a zero nicotine vape juice because they like the relaxation impact they get from it, along with the taste, the label will want to appeal to their senses by using fonts that flow instead of being ridged. Vibrant colors can also give the consumer the feeling that the flavor or intensity of the vape juice is a little on the light side.

Also, consumers tend to respond better when they notice a design on a label that seems familiar to them. Of course, this does not mean that labels should ever be a copy of something else, but iconic images, soft fonts, and gentle colors can have different meanings to many people, all while still seeming to be extremely familiar to each person.

Read The Reviews

Check out some of the online reviews that you are finding for the vape juice. You will want to make sure that you are considering how the expectations of the consumer might have impacted their opinion of their vaping experience. Look for talk about them being disappointed or highly surprised and how that might be so different than what they thought they were going to end up with based on the look of the vape juice bottle.

Get Some Advice From A Group Study

If you have some e juice vape labels in mind, you might want to go ahead and have some samples printed out. Then, you will want to offer some people to take part in your group study. Allow them to take a look at as many samples as you can. Get each one of the participants to select the labels they like the best and the ones they really do not like. You can even ask each person to write down some feeling words that come to mind when they look at the various labels.

The study is something that you could put together on your own. However, since there are many moving parts with such a project, you might want to consider hiring a professional company to assist you with this. Just make sure that the company you are considering using is one that has a wonderful reputation for providing their clients with the results that they were looking for. Once you have a better idea as to how the general public is going to react to the label designs that you are considering using, you can move forward with putting them out on the market.

As you can see, there are a lot of things that have to be taken into consideration when trying to use the best possible design approach. Therefore, if you are in the market to start designing your own labels or you are simply trying to figure out which ones should be brought into your store – you should have much more information now to make use of.