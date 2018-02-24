Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on 60-city ‘Passively Aggressive’ tour

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his dummies on the road, as he tours North America on a 60-city ‘Passively Aggressive’ tour through spring 2018. Tickets on sale at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham released his last stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix in September 2017. The special, filmed in Dublin Ireland, features Dunham along with his dummy characters for a ‘gleeful skewering of family and politics.’

Dunham and dummies Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut consider what a new member to their family could mean, putting the ‘relative’ in Relative Disaster.

Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” has spent years touring.

He has over one million YouTube subscribers, amassing over a billion views.

He had high viewership with comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC. His 2015 stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4.

Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

He said, “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1988 with a car full of clothes and a couple of dummies, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would be tripping over my own star on the Walk of Fame. It’s truly fantastic and a great honor; I just hope it’s not in front of an adult store. Okay, actually, that would be hilarious.”









2018 Passively Aggressive tour stops:

2/28 Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

3/1 Valley View Casino in San Diego, CA

3/3 Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA

3/7 SAP Center in San Jose, CA

3/8 Moda Center in Portland, OR

3/9 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA

3/10 Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA

3/11 Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC

3/21 Bell MTS Center in Winnipeg, MB

3/22 Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw, SK

3/23 Rogers Place in Edmonton, AL

3/24 Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat, AL

3/25 ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer, AL

4/4 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO

4/5 Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO

4/6 United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS

4/7 CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE

4/8 Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

4/18 KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

4/19 KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

4/20 Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

4/21 Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

4/22 Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL

4/26 Germain Arena in Estero, FL

4/27 Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

4/28 BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL

4/29 Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

5/5 The Greek in Los Angeles, CA







