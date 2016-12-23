WHAT DO WE WANT FOR 2017? We have a Lot of Different Opinions

THE QUESTIONS WE POSED:

1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?

2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?

3. Who would you like to see run for mayor of Buffalo in next year’s election?

4. Should the new $50 million Amtrak station be at Central Terminal or Canal Side?

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Sue Marfino –

OWNER OF SHOEFLY

1. A return to shopping in communities and at brick & mortar stores.

2. Mindless shopping onl ne

3. Central Terminal

Vincenzo la Pera

1. Bills get in the playoffs

2. The Ryan brothers and Tyrod Taylor leave town.

4. Canalside; knock down Central Terminal.

Korey Green

DIRECTOR/CO-OWNER at KNUCKLE CITY FILMS

1. I would like to see people think more for themselves instead of letting media, social media and publications do all the thinking for them. Everybody has something to say on varies situations without any real knowledge on it. If you don’t know what your talking about please be quiet! So the rest of us can listen to people who

Are actually knowledgeable in the matter….#educationmatters

2. Hate. Please in 2017 ” Let there be no more hate” I never seen so much hate over differences in my life! Live and let live and celebrate diversity! Love that people are different than you and we as humans can have a better understanding for one another.

3. Go Byron!!! Although it would be cool to see Larry Quinn run but I know he would never do it..

4. Canal side. We as a city have been doing a lot of developing here so let’s continue! Keep adding to the landmark and if we can get the Buffalo Bills here we will be ready!

When a tourist goes to NYC they have to see the statute of liberty. When a tourist comes to buffalo they have to see canal side!

Would you visit Niagara Falls Ny without checking out the waterfalls? I know I know I over did it lol

Maura Crawford –

OWNER COCO’S RESTAURANT

3. Pat Whelan

4. I wish the new terminal could go in the old terminal but there are too many unresolved issues. Urban renewal of that area? Huge issue! We don’t even have Uber let alone a light rail that would run downtown…so regrettably I have to say Canalside.

Jan Jezioro

ARTVOICE CLASSICAL MUSIC COLUMNIST

1. Impeachment of Donald Trump

2. Donald Trump

3. Byron Brown

4. Central Terminal

Sam Savarino –

DEVELOPER

1. 2015

2. 2016

3. Byron Brown

4. Canalside

Anders Gunnerson –

URBAN FARMER- DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR REDDY BIKE

1. A big shift in renewable resources.

2. Climate science deniers in public office

4. I would love to see it in Central Terminal. There are so many reasons in my opinion to make the build there.

Laurie Torrell

DIRECTOR JUST BUFFALO LITERARY

1. I’d like 2017 to be a year of more kindness; and concern for the good work we need to do right here close to home to make the world a better more equitable place.

2. Haters who were emboldened by the political campaign – it’s horrifying

3. I have been a big Mayor Brown supporter. For those who want to follow him, I’d like to learn more about their positions on issues I care about.

4. I am a frequent Amtrak user, taking it regularly from Buffalo to NYC…Anything will be better than what we have now!! I wish for high speed rail; and I think Central Terminal could give us Buffalo’s version of Grand Central Station – it’s so beautiful.

Joey Marcella –

OWNER CLUB MARCELLA

1. Attendants in every parking lot for safety; and real people taking cash so cars won’t be towed

2. Discrimination

3. I would be a great mayor, especially since I’m moving back to Buffalo

4. Central station, the old building

Ann Colley

DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE

1. Given the international and national circumstances we find ourselves in, I would like to find hope by concentrating on Buffalo’s growth and by finding reassurance in Buffalo’s innovative activities.

4. I would like the new Amtrak Station be at Central Terminal. The building is magnificent. The placement of the station at the Central Terminal would also help renovate what is now a neighborhood in need of help.

Althea Luerson

CEO LEADERSHIP BUFFALO

1. What I want to see in 2017 is UBER coming to buffalo!

2. Preconceived stereotypes. Judge people for peole as themselves.

3. Byron Brown. We have a momentum going and we should continue moving forward

4. Central Terminal. Canalside is awesome but is super successful. East Buffalo needs help and this may help tremendously. And the building is amazing!!

David Granville

EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING COORDINATOR BMMHA

1. I hope 2017 brings federal funds to Western New York. Our infrastructure needs to see capital improvements that are in poor condition. I wish success to the Racial Equity Roundtable initiative. Along the lines of local relations, I hope efforts to build bridges and employ more of our neighbors who need good work keeps growing.

2. Let’s hope more local poverty goes away. Also, let’s hope the drop out rate decreases. Let’s keep our youths in schools that bring out the best and safeguard our future!

3. I support Mayor Brown for a fourth term and predict he will have wide support in continuing to bring Buffalo back!

4. Both! Buffalo will be so big, we will need investment at each location.

Jeff Mucciarelli

CO-OWNER 31 CLUB

1. ISIS removed from this earth.

2. President Obama and the Clinton corruption

3. Carl Paladino

4. Renovate the Central Terminal with a depot at Canalside.

Eddie Cotter

1. Plans to expand the metro to the airport, Niagra Falls, and Southtowns

2. New York States sales tax should be eliminated

3. Mickey Kearns

4. Both Canalside and Central Termial

Norm Sham

ACTOR/COMEDIAN/SINGER

1. Presidential impeachment

2. The Electoral College

3. Barack Obama

4. Although Canalside might be nice I’d prefer the Central Terminal, because it’s a beautiful building and in hopes that it could bring growth to that part of the city. Plus there’s more room for parking.

Scott McCandles

OWNER MCANDLES MARKETING AND MEDIA

1. Western New York needs Uber. I think it will reduce DWI arrests and create more sales for our bars and restaurants.

2. Snapchat, why is this a thing? I was hoping that Snapchat would join Periscope and Vine as replaceable social media. Runner up, Pokeman’go

3. Who would want that job?

4. Canalside makes more sense as the Central Terminal is in the middle of nowhere. I love the Central Terminal building yet $50 million is not going to be enough to refurbish it. Amtrak needs to be more aggressive attracting passengers with promotions and destinations. Canalside is a destination and downtown is where the action is. I could see NHL fans using Amtrak on their way to and from a game from cities like Philly, Washington, NY, Boston and even Toronto. Add Uber to the mix and now you have Buffalo as a weekend wonderland.

Paul Marko

CREATIVE DIRECTOR DOWNLOAD DESIGN

1. Trump resigning in disgrace. Lets see all those horribly racist “Apprentice” outtakes… if they would have been made public before the election, there is no way he would have won by those tiny margins in three swing states.

2. Trump

3. Mark Schroeder. I’m not one to be overly critical of Brown – but perhaps a change is due after three full terms.

4. My heart says Central Terminal. My intellect says Canalside. But I’d prefer an expansion of the light rail system over a costly station build out.

Irwin Gelman

CHAIR ROSWELL PARK CANCER INSTITUTE AND CANTOR

1. I would like to see a refocus of funding from our military industrial complex to our roads and bridges, schools, higher education programs, and medical research.

2. Fake news

3. If Byron Brown does not run, I would love to see Sean Ryan.

4. Canalside, with the caveat that the rail system between Albany and Buffalo be upgraded for Acela-like fast trains



Jim Heaney

EDITOR INVESTIGATIVE POST

1. For those concerned about democracy, social justice and a free press to effectively deal with the coming onslaught from the Trump presidency.

2. Carl Paladino. Enough, already.

3. There’s a thin bench, so I’m not sure who would be a viable candidate against Mayor Byron Brown, but the city is clearly in need of more competent leadership.

4. Patrick Whalen made a compelling argument in The Buffalo News that Amtrak doesn’t handle enough passengers locally to warrant a major investment at either site.

LeRoi Johnson

ATTORNEY AND ARTIST

1. Peace in the Middle East.

2. The Clintons

3. Byron Brown

4. Central Terminal

Carl Paladino

DEVELOPER, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, POLITICAL ACTIVIST

1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

3. Someone with a brain, a set of balls and a lack of fear who has enough money so as not to owe anyone anything once elected and who believes in a market economy.

4. We need a $50 million dollar train station as much as we need parasitic people like Lou Ciminelli, 80% of the school board and the dizziness of socialistic progressive politicians who never signed the front of a paycheck. At best 400 people a day take a train. They are not complaining about exchange or Depew. We are already the laughingstock of America for having the dumbest elected leaders ever. Why add to it.

Karl Frizlen

ARCHITECT

1. Peace & prosperity

2. Trump

3. Byron

4. Canalside

Tom Barone

OWNER TRALF, CONCERT PROMOTER

1. Continued growth. More businesses coming to the area offering jobs.

2. High NYS corporate tax.

3. Judge Franczyk.

4. Canalside. Show visitors your best assets.

Jan Jezorio

1. Impeachment of Donald Trump

2. Donald Trump

3. Byron Brown

4. Central Terminal

Michael Kumza

ATTORNEY

1. I’d like to see the President-elect keep his word and rebuilt America’s inner cities. Also, I’d like to see President Obama release Native American activist and political prisoner Leonard Peltier before he vacates the White House.

2. I’d like to see the Clintons go away for good.

3. I’d like to see Dennis Kucinich move to Buffalo and run for Mayor.

4. Without a doubt, the new Amtrak station should be located at the Central Terminal.

Fritz Abell

VENTURE CAPITALIST, FOUNDER ECHO FAIR, COFOUNDER BEFFALO EXPAT NETWORK

1.A demolition moratorium on a buildings built prior to 1960 in Buffalo (apart from third-party-reviewed emergency cases)

2.Crappy new architecture; hatred

3. Harper Bishop

4. Central Station, which would connect to the Belt Line (which would go to Canalside)

Peter Hunt

CHAIRMAN, CEO HUNT REAL ESTATE

1. The “feeling” of positive momentum to continue throughout Western New York, particularly real progress at AM&A’s, One Seneca Tower, and even the Statler

2. Some of our tax burden and a lot of our regulatory burden

3. Anyone who will commit to not being an obstructionist (Mayor Brown has done a pretty good job in this respect—that is, he has not been an obstacle and has been an active supporter of getting things done)

4. Central Terminal, hands down (the land is too valuable at Canalside and there can still be an ancillary station there—important thing will be to connect downtown to both north and south, and east and west lines)

“Airborn” Eddy Dobosiewicz

FOUNDER FORGOTTEN BUFFALO, COMEDIAN, TELEVISION PERSONALITY

1. I would like the Russians to stop hacking my iTunes account. I swear I did not order Bimbo Bowlers from Bulgaria.

2. Political correctness needs to go away in 2017 and stay away forever.

3. How about Rex Ryan? He’ll need a gig soon. Seriously I’d love to see someone with vision and the courage to lead, run for Mayor.

4. The only logical choice is the Central Terminal. We already had this argument in 1929!!! Any other choice will be as regrettable as plowing an expressway through some of our most beautiful neighborhoods. A lot of “geniuses” thought that was a good idea too.

Connie Caldwell

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY RELATIONS BUFFALO HISTORY MUSEUM

1. It would be wonderfully exciting for the city to serve as a location for the screenplay written by Buffalo’s own favorite son, film and TV star, William Fichtner, this summer. It’s a genuine precious gem of a story about friendship and doing the right thing (Boy, can we use those kinds stories in these times.) William Fichtner and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), best friends in real life, will star and attract other known great artists to the area. Should that film project happen, it would be a lot of good news for Buffalo’s native talent, its burgeoning film-making industry, and the general area – immeasurably.

2. It’s a real fantasy and kind of self-serving since I walk the area, but I would love to see the strip malls and Burger King on Delaware and Hertel Avenues go away with a plan to undergo some quality of life developments. That intersection does not serve pedestrians. Snow removal is horribly managed, forcing people to walk on the street. It’s an unpleasant walk to Delaware Park in every season. The corner lacks all imagination.

3. Can Mayor Brown run again? He’s been amazing.

4. Without knowing the pros and cons of both locations I couldn’t firmly say. The Central Terminal is there and majestic in stature – I can imagine connective synergies finding its way to Canalside but not vice versa. In Rome, the train station is centrally located. As a lone traveler and utterly direction challenged, the station was a godsend point of reference while walking a matrix of disorienting piazzas. And, I was never hard-pressed to find someone who could point me in the direction of the station if I lost my way. I think that detail should be a consideration in the planning.

Lawrence Quinn

DEVELOPER, FORMER CO-OWNER BUFFALO SABRES, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

1. I would like to see Ivanka Trump take an active role in advocating for a climate change in her Father’s administration.

2. Show Ponies and Talking Heads on all networks replaced by real working journalists.

3. Chris Jacobs

4. Central Terminal together with a relocated Broadway market linked by a Haussmann style boulevard down Broadway and the removal of all the rail along the river from downtown to riverside.

Dan Shanahan

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR TORN SPACE THEATER

1. Continued investment in the infrastructure of Fillmore Ave and a further understanding that Fillmore Ave. is a key component to the development of the City and provides a strategic link to the current development of the City with the East Side; a comprehensive master plan defining a vision for Grant St, and the City of Buffalo providing basic services to Silo City i.e, electric and water that will capitalize on the tremendous work being done within the complex.

2. The 198

3. I’ve been generally happy with the leadership of Mayor Brown. However for the purposes of the question I would select Rahwa Ghirmatzion (Deputy Director, PUSH). She understands the need to integrate environmental reforms within the cities planning process, has a deep knowledge of public policy, appreciates and would have a strategic plan to address the deep segregation within the city, and would be a vocal proponent for an equitable distribution of economic development currently underway within Buffalo.

4. The Central Train Terminal. Torn Space has made a long term commitment to the Broadway/Fillmore Corridor and we are developing a catalyst project that will encourage further investment in the area. But as the terminal goes so to does the neighborhood. Any plausible mixed use development plan of the terminal requires a component reliant on a fully functioning rail yard. This is a rare window opening for a realistic use of the terminal and hope the opportunity is taken.

Bill Zimmerman

OWNER 7 SEAS SAILING

1. I’d love to see Buffalo continue to take leaps and bounds in its progress on development, continue drawing interest from outside investors, and continuing to keep students here after they graduate.

3. Buffalo has seen consistent growth and success under Mayor Brown’s tenure, which one could hope continues into another term.

4.I’m definitely a waterfront guy, but in the case of the train station, the Central Terminal has my vote. It’s an exquisite historical structure that deserves restoration and would encourage growth and revitalization to the East Side several decades ahead of any other possible efforts. It would prove a miracle development for that region of our city and for our region as a whole.

Brian Higgins:

UNITES STATES CONGRESSMAN

1. I would most like to see economic activity in the forgotten neighborhoods of Buffalo in 2017. These neighborhoods, including the Broadway- Fillmore area, have great fundamentals for growth and renewal. They are inactive and thus perceived as unsafe. I reject that perception and want for my city to challenge the limits of possibility. This I believe is possible in the new Buffalo.

2. The Skyway is what I would like to see go away in 2017, or at least move closer to its replacement.

New York State has finally acknowledged this and is conducting a full and formal review of alternatives to the Skyway. Buffalo will spend $100 million to rehabilitate (again) this “structurally deficient” bridge or we will find a better, safer alternative to help the city realize its full waterfront potential.

3. Central Terminal. Once carrying more than 200 passenger trains per day, the Central Terminal offers the only opportunity to fully restore passenger train service to Chicago and Cleveland (you can’t get there from Canal Side). Also, we can make alive again this grand and historic structure

and make a bold statement that in the new Buffalo, Polonia will rise again!

Canalside is a great waterfront destination. But we should be careful not to stuff too much in there (remember the duck and traffic jams of last summer). Moreover, a train station is not water dependent or enhanced. And a new train station at the Central Terminal will lead a revitalization of the Broadway Market and surrounding area. The Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has the most beautiful and historically remarkable churches in Buffalo.

Finally, while proximity to downtown is important, the Howard Zemsky led revitalization of Buffalo’s first manufacturing district, the Hydraulics, to Larkinville is instructive here.

Zemsky’s Larkinville also expanded the boundaries of downtown Buffalo.

The Central Terminal is about the same distance to City Hall as Larkinville

Willard Brooks

PRESIDENT BUFFALO NIAGARA BREWERS ASSOCIATION

1. More snow for a great ski season. And the bills to build up a super Bowl quality team.

2. Economic Inequality.

3. Mayor Brown

4. Central Terminal!!!

Chris Parker

1. I’d like to see us put down our phones and relearn how to communicate with one another.

2. Trump, fake news.

3. I’m not quite sure how this happened, but I don’t have an answer on mayor. We still hold an election for that office? Feels to me like it’ll be Byron until he decides to stop.

4. Canalside.

Steve Calveneso

BUSINESSMAN, FORMER MAYORAL CANDIDATE

1. People to listen more, be more understanding and accepting and look out for each other

2. Racism and separation

3. Not sure but I think we need to give Mayor Brown some credit. Buffalo’s looking pretty good and at the very very least. He hasn’t gotten in the way with small minded politics

4. I’d love to see Central Terminal restored to its glory, the brickwork alone is incredible.

Josh Holtzman

GENERAL MANAGER BUFFALO IRONWORKS

4. I strongly believe the Amtrak station should be built at Canalside. Reason being is that we need to drive more traffic downtown and continue to build up the fantastic work that is already been done. Most cities have their core strength of their economy, tourism and entertainment come from downtown.

Robby Takac

FOUNDER MUSIC IS ART, MEMBER OF THE GOO GOO DOLLS

1. Some sort of unity here in the US after the craziness and devicevness of this last election cycle.

2. The self serving, self centered vibe that became a non stop loop of negativity during the aforementioned election cycle.

3. Eric Starchild

4. Central Terminal, of course.

Don Metz

1. I would like more pressure put on absentee landlords to maintain their property.

2. Chris Collins

3. I like Byron.

4. Central Terminal without a doubt

Emil Novak

OWNER QUEEN CITY COMIC BOOKSTORE

1. Stop telling me IPA beer is amazing!

2. Congressman Chris Collins

3. Don’t fix what ain’t broken- Mayor Brown again.

4. It has to be the the Central Terminal, can’t grow only on area in WNY. Then make a shuttle service running directly from Terminal to City Hall.

Bill Rupp

PHILANTHROPIST, FOUNDER KOOTSIE BALL

1. Treat each other with more respect. So easy to do, and never more needed then now.And while you’re at it, give the ones closest to you the same dignity you give to an absolute stranger.

2. Fear and Fear Merchants. Americans already live in the most dangerous society on the planet, and we get on with our lives. Don’t buy into terror anxiety, real or imagined. It’s a product no different then toothpaste.

The real terrorists are the ones sounding the alarm about terrorism.

3. Mickey Kearns

Jordan Levy

PARTNER SOFTBANK CAPITAL, PARTNER SEED CAPITAL

1. Introduction of Phase Two of Gov. Coumo’s Buffalo Billion initiative

2. 30 MPH on Scajaquada Expressway

3. Howard Zemsky – would be our Michael Bloomberg!

4. Canalside as $50MM would be drop in the bucket for Central Terminal and you will still drive through blighted neighborhood to get anyplace.

Newell Nussbaumer grew up in Elmwood Village in Buffalo, a vein of the city always considered good. He now runs Buffalo Rising, an alternative print publication that is now online and is an activist for urban renewal.

John Rennison The Hamilton Spectator

4/7/15

Newell Nussbaumer

FOUNDER BUFFALO RISING

1. I would like to see the revival of the East Side. In fact, I believe that 2017 is the year for the East Side.

2. I would like to see a concerted effort arise concerning the removal of the I-190 along the waterfront, or at least the downgrading.

3. Tim Tielman. The guy is spot on with development in Buffalo. Give him the keys.

4. Central Terminal all the way. It would lend itself to the rebirth of the East Side. Development of the entire complex is key.



John LaFalce

1. I’d love to see the Public Option passed as an amendment to Obamacare and have Chuck Schumer stick to his guns with Kathleen Sweet for Federal Judge. She is an OUTSTANDING nominee,and since Chuck and Trump will be dealing together,this should be a must for Chuck. I’d like to see an alternative to the replacement for the Freezer Queen site.I do not like the height or the architecture of the present proposal.I’d like the Senior citizen Center in the Town of Tonawanda relocated to a much more centrally located and more visible location; a relative few know where it now is.I admire the Canopy of Neighbors progra m in the City of Buffalo,and would like to see it extended countywide.

4. I’d prefer an updated Amtrak Station Downtown rather than at the Central Terminal.Central Terminal is simply a bad location and does not hold the promise of such increased utilization to make it worthwhile.

Dan Syracuse

1. Collaborative Learning take place more in society, specially the Government, and use past data to reinforce current decisions. Like they say history repeats itself, unfortunately so do mistakes.

2. Big scale: Political Correctness, parental apathy, extreme liberalism, terrorism. Smaller scale: bad food, poor lighting, overproduced crappy pop music, lawyer ads