We wouldn want to impinge on their freedom to terrorize slower

I don’t intend to mislead some taxes certainly get paid here. The teams are considered for profit and pay regular taxes. The teams’ tax liability is significantly reduced, however, when they pay their tax deductible “dues and assessments.” How much and what gets taxed is just not publicly available.

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