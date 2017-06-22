Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 – DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

THE 9th WARD at BABEVILLE

Doors/Show/Onstage: 7:00pm/8:00pm/9:00pm

Tickets: $12.50/$15.00 at the door





Voted BEST LIVE BAND IN LA THE DUSTBOWL REVIVAL has been making a name for itself with a vibrant mix of vintage Americana sounds. Critics have proclaimed that this eclectic eight-piece “would have sounded utterly at home within the hallowed confines of Preservation Hall in New Orleans’ French Quarter” (Los Angeles Times) and their “upbeat, old-school, All-American sonic safaris exemplify everything shows should be: hot, spontaneous, engaging and, best of all, a pleasure to hear” (L.A. Weekly). Rob Sheffield, in Rolling Stone, hailed them as a great band “whose Americana swing was so fun I went back to see them again the next day.”



