



Dear Frank, I have to do a college paper on a cult. My professor Steven Hassan says everyone — including you — is either in a cult or is a cult leader. I decided I would write about Keith Raniere. Could you tell me who he is?

— Alex Constantinople, Flagstaff, AZ.





Dear Alex,

According to Keith’s biography, he is a scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor, and author who has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic.





Keith Raniere

From early childhood he demonstrated astounding gifts. By age one, he could construct full sentences. He could read by age two. He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at age twelve. He taught himself to play the piano at a concert level, though he never performed. He became a professional computer programmer two years before there were computers.

He entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at sixteen and was, he said, its first triple major — mathematics, biology, and physics — with minors in philosophy and psychology. He left with a 2.26 GPA.





In 1989, the Australian edition of the Guinness Book of World Records honored him in the category of highest IQ. His test score was from a take-home IQ test. Guinness retired the category that same year.

He calculated his problem-solving rarity at 1 in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population. He arrived at this figure through a study he conducted.

He is an inventor. He was fined $1 million in a Texas federal court for lying about owning a patent. He was arrested before he could pay the fine.

He holds a patent on a sleep guidance system. He filed a patent in 2003 for a Performance Optimizer — a device designed to push a subject continuously to the point of exhaustion, then push further, whether for running, thinking, or emotional endurance.

At the time of his arrest, he claimed zero assets and zero income. When a New York Times reporter asked where he got his clothes, he pointed to the polo shirt he was wearing and said he had not worn it before that morning and had not known about it until he put it on. His clothes, he explained, simply appeared. He told the reporter he did not pay taxes because he lived below the poverty level.

He did not drive a car. His explanation was that his brain was so powerful it set off radar detectors.





Why do radar alarms suddenly appear, everytime Keith is near?

His brainwaves set them off, he said.





He founded Rainbow Cultural Garden, a child development program teaching children seven languages simultaneously — one per day, seven days a week, a different foreign nanny arriving each morning. He only speaks English.

He claimed twelve out of twelve successful outcomes treating Tourette’s syndrome using his proprietary method. The study was conducted by him.

He founded a school of ethics, which he taught for twenty years. Among its teachings: that sex with children is acceptable as long as there is no pain involved, that mothers in certain African tribes soothe their infant sons with oral sex, and that some women can only experience orgasm when being raped.

He identified his followers’ past lives. Nancy Salzman, his co-founder — a Jewish woman from New Jersey — he identified as having been, in a previous life, the German leader Adolf Hitler.





Instagram banned this painting by MK10ART of Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

His nickname for her daughter, Lauren Salzman, his longtime harem member, the woman he had promised a child for twenty years, was “Forlorn.” She never had a child.

He told numerous women he would allow them to have an avatar child with him.

He told a girl named Gina Hutchinson, when she was fifteen, that she was the reincarnated Buddhist Earth Goddess, born to be his consort, and that he was the God she was born to serve. She knew him for nearly twenty years. In October 2002, her body was found at a Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, New York. She was 33.

Before NXIVM, there was a 12-year-old girl named Rhiannon. Her mother worked for Raniere’s company, Consumer Buyline. He began a sexual relationship with her when she was 12. He had sex with her in his townhouse, in empty offices, in an elevator, and a broom closet. After about sixty encounters, she ran away from home. In 1993, she filed a report with the state police against him. It went nowhere. Raniere was 30.





Rhiannon

See also

Frank Report NXIVM category: https://frankreport.com/category/nxivm/

Artvoice: https://artvoice.com

ARTVOICE ART











