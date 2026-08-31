Will Levis Released By Tennessee Titans

Will Levis is done in Tennessee. The Titans waived him Sunday as part of their 53-man roster cutdown, ending a three-year experiment that began when Tennessee traded up to the 33rd pick in 2023 and ended with a 5-16 record as a starter, a lost 2025 season from shoulder surgery and a preseason finale appearance that sounded like a farewell even as it was happening.

Both sides wanted out. The Titans explored trades for weeks and found no takers, nobody offered a pick. Levis, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, requested his release wanting a fresh start.

The Titans ate approximately $3 million in dead cap and said goodbye. Cam Ward owns the job. Mitch Trubisky owns the clipboard. Levis gets his clean break.

He is 27 years old with a healthy shoulder. This offseason he went viral for telling reporters with complete confidence: "I 100% believe I can still be a starter in this league.

There are not 32 quarterbacks better than me." Whether he gets another starting chance depends entirely on what opens up during the season, an injury, a benching, a team willing to bet on upside over track record.

He played the first half of the preseason finale against Chicago, went 14-of-22 for 143 yards, and then talked like someone already moving on. "Very grateful," he said. Nashville will not be his next address.