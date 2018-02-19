Willie Nelson, 84, Announces 73rd Album, ‘Last Man Standing’

American singer songwriter Willie Nelson will release a new album called Last Man Standing. It will be Nelson’s 73rd solo album.

It’s due on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday.

The album’s title track is an upbeat country song.

“I don’t want to be the last man standing,” he sings. “Wait a minute, maybe I do / If you don’t mind, I’ll start a new line / Decide after thinking it through.”

Nelson reunites with Buddy Canyon, who co-wrote seven songs on last year’s God’s Problem Child.

Canyon and Nelson are listed as co-songwriters on all 11 tracks.

Willie Nelson has written:

Crazy

Funny How Time Slips Away

Hello Walls

I Never Cared For You

Mr. Record Man

Night Life

No Place For Me

On the Road Again

Part Where I Cry

The Party’s Over

Pretty Paper

Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die

Storm Has Just Begun

The Wall

Touch Me

Uncloudy Day

Wake Me When It’s Over

What a Way to Live

Willie Nelson; Pic. from his Facebook.

Top #40 Country as vocalist:

1962

Willingly (with Shirley Collie) 10

Touch Me 7

1963

Half a Man 25

You Took My Happy Away 33

1966

One in a Row 19

1967

The Party’s Over 24

Blackjack County Chain 21

1968

Little Things 22

Johnny One Time 36

1969

Bring Me Sunshine 13

I Hope So 36

1971

I’m a Memory 28

1973

Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer) 22

1974

Bloody Mary Morning 17

1975

Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain 1

Fire and Rain 29

1976

Remember Me (When the Candle Lights Are Gleaming) 2

I’d Have to Be Crazy 11

If You’ve Got the Money I’ve Got the Time 1

Good Hearted Woman [w Waylon Jennings] 1

1977

Uncloudy Day 4

I Love You a Thousand Ways 9

1978

Georgia on My Mind 1

Blue Skies 1

All of Me 3

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys [w Waylon Jennings] 1

I Can Get Off On You 1

Something to Brag About [w Mary Kay Place] 9

1979

Whiskey River 12

September Song 15

Heartbreak Hotel [w Leon Russell] 1

1980

Help Me Make It Through the Night 4

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys 1

Midnight Rider 6

On the Road Again 1

Night Life [w Danny Davis & The Nashville Brass] 20

Faded Love [w Ray Price] 3

Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me) 11

1981

Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground 1

Mona Lisa 11

I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter 26

Heartaches of a Fool 39

1982

Always on My Mind 1

Let It Be Me 2

Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning 2

Old Friends (with Ray Price & Roger Miller] 19

(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay [w Waylon Jennings] 13

1983

Little Old Fashioned Karma 10

Why Do I Have to Choose 3

Take It to the Limit (with Waylon Jennings) 8

Without a Song 11

Reasons to Quit[w Merle Haggard] 6

Pancho and Lefty [w Merle Haggard] 1

Just to Satisfy You [w Waylon Jennings] 1

1984

City of New Orleans 1

To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before [w Julio Iglesias] 1

Seven Spanish Angels [w Ray Charles] 1

1985

Forgiving You Was Easy 1

Me and Paul (re-recording) 14

1986

Living in the Promiseland 1

I’m Not Trying to Forget You 21

1987

Partners After All 24

Island in the Sea 27

1988

Spanish Eyes (with Julio Iglesias) 8

1989

Nothing I Can Do About It Now 1

There You Are 8

1990

Ain’t Necessarily So 17

1991

Tryin’ to Outrun the Wind 14

2002

Mendocino County Line (with Lee Ann Womack) 22

2003

Beer for My Horses [w Toby Keith] 1