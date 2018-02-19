Willie Nelson, 84, Announces 73rd Album, ‘Last Man Standing’
American singer songwriter Willie Nelson will release a new album called Last Man Standing. It will be Nelson’s 73rd solo album.
It’s due on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday.
The album’s title track is an upbeat country song.
“I don’t want to be the last man standing,” he sings. “Wait a minute, maybe I do / If you don’t mind, I’ll start a new line / Decide after thinking it through.”
Nelson reunites with Buddy Canyon, who co-wrote seven songs on last year’s God’s Problem Child.
Canyon and Nelson are listed as co-songwriters on all 11 tracks.
Willie Nelson has written:
Crazy
Funny How Time Slips Away
Hello Walls
I Never Cared For You
Mr. Record Man
Night Life
No Place For Me
On the Road Again
Part Where I Cry
The Party’s Over
Pretty Paper
Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die
Storm Has Just Begun
The Wall
Touch Me
Uncloudy Day
Wake Me When It’s Over
What a Way to Live
Willie Nelson; Pic. from his Facebook.
Top #40 Country as vocalist:
1962
Willingly (with Shirley Collie) 10
Touch Me 7
1963
Half a Man 25
You Took My Happy Away 33
1966
One in a Row 19
1967
The Party’s Over 24
Blackjack County Chain 21
1968
Little Things 22
Johnny One Time 36
1969
Bring Me Sunshine 13
I Hope So 36
1971
I’m a Memory 28
1973
Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer) 22
1974
Bloody Mary Morning 17
1975
Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain 1
Fire and Rain 29
1976
Remember Me (When the Candle Lights Are Gleaming) 2
I’d Have to Be Crazy 11
If You’ve Got the Money I’ve Got the Time 1
Good Hearted Woman [w Waylon Jennings] 1
1977
Uncloudy Day 4
I Love You a Thousand Ways 9
1978
Georgia on My Mind 1
Blue Skies 1
All of Me 3
Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys [w Waylon Jennings] 1
I Can Get Off On You 1
Something to Brag About [w Mary Kay Place] 9
1979
Whiskey River 12
September Song 15
Heartbreak Hotel [w Leon Russell] 1
1980
Help Me Make It Through the Night 4
My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys 1
Midnight Rider 6
On the Road Again 1
Night Life [w Danny Davis & The Nashville Brass] 20
Faded Love [w Ray Price] 3
Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me) 11
1981
Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground 1
Mona Lisa 11
I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter 26
Heartaches of a Fool 39
1982
Always on My Mind 1
Let It Be Me 2
Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning 2
Old Friends (with Ray Price & Roger Miller] 19
(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay [w Waylon Jennings] 13
1983
Little Old Fashioned Karma 10
Why Do I Have to Choose 3
Take It to the Limit (with Waylon Jennings) 8
Without a Song 11
Reasons to Quit[w Merle Haggard] 6
Pancho and Lefty [w Merle Haggard] 1
Just to Satisfy You [w Waylon Jennings] 1
1984
City of New Orleans 1
To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before [w Julio Iglesias] 1
Seven Spanish Angels [w Ray Charles] 1
1985
Forgiving You Was Easy 1
Me and Paul (re-recording) 14
1986
Living in the Promiseland 1
I’m Not Trying to Forget You 21
1987
Partners After All 24
Island in the Sea 27
1988
Spanish Eyes (with Julio Iglesias) 8
1989
Nothing I Can Do About It Now 1
There You Are 8
1990
Ain’t Necessarily So 17
1991
Tryin’ to Outrun the Wind 14
2002
Mendocino County Line (with Lee Ann Womack) 22
2003
Beer for My Horses [w Toby Keith] 1
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