ONCE: Winner of Eight Tony Awards at Shea’s

ONCE

Shea’s Sat Dec 10th 8pm tickets start at $22

A beautiful love story illustrating the power of music and winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street performer who’s about to give up his dream when a beautiful woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As love between them grows his music soars to new heights. Emotionally captivating, Once captures you from the first note and never lets go.