With tracks like Dead or Alive

As with the list I usually have at the bottom of the column, I’ll proceed in chronological order with all the goodies spelled out for you instead. Thursday alone has four worthy shows. San Diego’s alternative rock darlings Switchfoot headlines The Catalyst tonight, with support acts Tim Curran and The Silent Comedy (who evidently played here in town a week ago at Carbone’s).

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