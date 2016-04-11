WNY Local Restaurant Week Starts Today!

Local Restaurant Week is a biannual event that celebrates the vital role our local independent restaurants and vendors play in contributing to Western New York’s cultural identity and regional economy. And that’s just for starters. For diners, it’s also an opportunity to feed their curiosity by sampling new foods and experiences at our local independent restaurants. With Dining Features starting at just $20.16 or $30.16, diners have a great reason to skip the usual national chains and give local independent restaurants a try. Of course, the money diners spend at our locally owned independent restaurants stays right here in WNY and helps make our community stronger.

Local Restaurant Week is the largest independent restaurant promotion in the country.

Includes 200 participating restaurants: casual, fine dining, ethnic and eclectic!

$8 million annual local economic impact

Local food service industry is the region’s second largest employer

Local independent restaurants contribute immeasurably to our regional culture

Encourages participating restaurants to support local vendors

The Dates: April 11th – 17th, 2016

Additional Helpings: www.LocalRestaurantWeek.com

Participating Restaurants: http://www.localrestaurantweek.com/restaurants.html

Follow us: www.facebook.com/LocalRestaurantWeekWNY https://twitter.com/LocalRestWeek



