Zach Charbonnet Will Start Season On The PUP LIst

Zach Charbonnet will not be there when the Seattle Seahawks open the 2026 season against the New England Patriots.

The running back was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Sunday, locking in a mandatory absence of at least four games as he continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Seattle's divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

His surgery did not occur until February 20, making a nine-to-twelve month recovery window always likely to carry him into the regular season.

The Seahawks spent the summer suggesting he might be ready for Week 1. He is not.

GM John Schneider said after Sunday's roster deadline that the team never seriously considered taking him off PUP to start the year, but that all indications are his rehab has gone well.

A new PUP rule change this season allows Charbonnet to begin practicing as early as Week 3, two weeks before he would be eligible to play. His earliest possible return is Week 5 when Seattle hosts the 49ers on October 5.

Until he returns, the backfield belongs to first-round rookie Jadarian Price, veteran George Holani and Emanuel Wilson.

Price, Seattle's 32nd overall pick this April, is the highest-upside option and the likely lead back.

Charbonnet ranked fifth among running backs in rushing touchdowns last season with 12. The Seahawks won the NFC Championship with him. They open without him.