UB Center For The Arts • $20

Fri&Sat Apr 7th & 8th 7:30pm,

Sat & Sun April 8th & 9th 2pm

The Department of Theatre and Dance 2016-2017 season takes inspiration from the UB 2020 theme of Humanity by performing “Run To Daylight” under the direction of Jeanne Fornarola. The 25-member dance troupe Zodiaque Dance Ensemble explores the power of dance and its ability to address social change and celebrate the idiosyncrasies of everyday day life. Through the choreographic lens of UB’s Dance Faculty, invited guests and three talented students’ choreography, “Run to Daylight” encourages audiences to embrace hope for a bright tomorrow.