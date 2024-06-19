Zoomagination is Back at Buffalo Zoo!





The Buffalo Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Zoomagination: Festival of Lanterns and Lights presented by Five Star Bank, opening this Friday, June 21st, 2024.

This immersive experience will transform the Zoo into a wonderland of glowing lanterns and cultural delights, offering families an unforgettable summer night. Guests can wander through the Zoo after hours, marveling at larger-than-life lantern displays showcasing Asian and African animals. This year’s event promises an all-new lineup of lanterns, ensuring a fresh and exciting experience for returning visitors. Some of this year’s highlights include a giant interactive panda display along with a 30-foot-tall dragon near the Zoo’s lion habitat.

Beyond the awe-inspiring lanterns, Zoomagination offers a vibrant cultural celebration. Enjoy nightly cultural performances, indulge in a selection of Asian-inspired cuisine, and relax in the beer garden. There will also be opportunities to shop for artisan-made goods and take a ride on the Zoo’s train and carousel.

Zoomagination: Festival of Lanterns and Lights is an event the whole family will cherish. The event starts this Friday, June 21st from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm and runs Thursday – Sunday until September 22nd.





Tickets to Zoomagination can be purchased online at buffalozoo.org or at the Zoo’s main entrance. For more information please contact the Buffalo Zoo at (716) 837-3900.