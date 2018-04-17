1000+ Books Donated By Consulate General of India To Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

Books about India, its people and its rich traditions have been generously donated to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries by the Consulate General of India, New York through Mr. K. Devadasan Nair, consul, community affairs. The India Collection includes well over 1000 books, more than 200 of which are written in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, English, Marathi and Urdu. The materials, including biographies, Gandhi’s complete works, folklore and picture books on India’s culture and customs, will be housed at Amherst Public Library at Audubon, Clarence Public Library and the downtown Central Library; however all Library card holders can borrow the books through the Library System catalog at www.BuffaloLib.org.

“We are very proud to donate this robust collection of books to the public libraries,” said Mr. Anthony S. Kulandairaj, India Association of Buffalo (IAB) board member and organizer of the project.

“Gathering the books for community use has been a labor of love, a true community effort with dozens of our local Association members volunteering to assist the libraries with book selections and translations,” said IAB president Mr. Umesh Shah.

To celebrate this new partnership, the India Association will present a day of free family programming focusing on India’s vibrant arts, varied culture and delicious cuisine at the Amherst Public Library at Audubon, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst on Saturday, May 12 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The community is invited to attend the all-ages “India Arts and Culture” programs featuring readings of children’s books, food sampling provided by local Indian restaurants, traditional dancing and a slide show presentation on India travel highlights, from the famous and popular sites to the hidden gems. Registration is encouraged either in person at Audubon Library or by phone at (716) 689-4922.

“The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is most grateful for the generosity of the Consulate General of India and the dedicated members of the India Association of Buffalo,” said Library System Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “The beauty and grace of India’s culture is reflected in these books, which we are proud to make available for all to enjoy through our local public libraries. Many thanks to the Association for their ongoing assistance with this new collection.”

Click here for the India Day program schedule on Saturday, May 12 at the Audubon Library: http://www.buffalolib.org/libraries/links/3/files/India.docx.pdf. For more information call 716-858-8900.