Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to Host the Spring Shoreline Sweep This Saturday

Buffalo, New York–Mobilizing nearly 2,000 volunteers to remove over 10 tons of trash from over 50 miles of shoreline across Western New York, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will host the largest single-day cleanup event for our community for the 26thyear on Saturday, April 21, from 10am – 12pm.

From Bond Lake in Ransomville to Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, there are 53 sites in Western New York where volunteers will work under the direction of Site Captains to pick up litter, debris and potential pollutants that pose a danger to our waterways.

“Our mission at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is to protect our waterways, restore the surrounding ecosystems, connect people to the water and inspire community and economic engagement,” explained Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka. “The Spring Shoreline Sweep gives thousands of volunteers an opportunity to work closely with us to make a significant difference in our water’s health in just one day. Regardless of age or geography, we are uniting our community around one goal and that is to protect our waterways for current and future generations.”

Several groups and sites are being hosted by other community leaders and organizations. The cleanup site at Woodlawn Beach in Hamburg will be hosted by New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan.

“Woodlawn Beach is a treasured community asset and a much-loved State park. Clean water and safe beach access are extremely important to the tens of thousands of visitors the park sees every year. This cleanup will help to provide that to everyone who visits our waterfront this year. Our waterways are one of our greatest assets, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this great event,” saidAssemblyman Sean Ryan.

Life Storage, with 14 self-storage facilities throughout Western New York, is the featured sponsor for this year’s Spring Shoreline Sweep. As a new partner this year, Life Storage is helping Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper provide the tools and supplies that are needed to make this a safe and fun event.

“We have long admired the mission and the work of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, and we feel privileged to support this event,” said Life Storage CEO Dave Rogers.

Site Captains will provide nitrile gloves and hand tools for volunteers to use during the cleanup. In an effort to reduce the amount of waste, litter will be sorted into recyclable, compostable and landfill bound bins.

A Volunteer After-Party will be held at Resurgence Brewing Company from 12-2pm. Volunteers must register and space is limited to the first 400. Last year’s after-party was sold out. Spring Shoreline Sweep Volunteers can register to help clean up at a specific Shoreline Sweep site at https://bnwaterkeeper.org/cleanup. On that page they can also register for the Volunteer After-Party.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a community-based non-profit organization that protects and restores our waters and surrounding ecosystems for the benefit of current and future generations. For nearly 30 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been the guardian of Western New York’s fresh water, protecting clean water, restoring the health of ecosystems, connecting people to the water and inspiring economic growth and community engagement.

A press conference will be held at 10:30am at Woodlawn Beach with Assemblyman Sean Ryan on April 21stduring the Sweep that will provide additional details.For more information about the Spring Shoreline Sweep, visit https://bnwaterkeeper.org/cleanup.For more information about Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, visithttps://bnwaterkeeper.orgor contact Marketing Manager Jennifer Fee at jfee@bnwaterkeeper.org, or call 716-852-7483 ext. 13.