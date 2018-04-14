2018 Preservation Awards to be held on May 22 at The Saturn Club, tickets available now!

The 2018 Preservation Awards will be held on Tuesday, May 22nd at 6 pm at The Saturn Club. Join us as we celebrate all of our deserving awardees, including:

Project of Distinction: Hotel Henry at the Richardson Olmsted Campus

Outstanding Commercial Project: Evergreen Lofts

Outstanding Commercial Project: The Sinclair

Outstanding Residential Project: Buffalo Harmony House, 3 St. John’s Place

Neighborhood Conservation: Town of Amherst Intensive Survey

Preservation Craft: Interior Cabinetry Restoration at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

Outstanding Personal Contribution: Veronica Hemphill-Nichols

Education, Outreach, and Planning: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

Public Art and Landscape: Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Stewardship: The Robert Coles House, 321 Humboldt Parkway

Tickets are on sale until May 11th and special discounts are provided to PBN members! Have questions about the event or interested in sponsorship opportunities? Contact Olivia at (716) 852-3300, or ocammisa-frost@pbnsaves.org.





Landmarks 101 Workshop

Join us on Wednesday, April 18th at 6 pm for our upcoming Landmarks 101 Workshop! Learn more about the basics of preservation, including landmarking, available financial resources, and the beneficial impacts preservation can have within communities. This event is FREE and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

Upcoming Community Events

On Thursday, April 19 at 10 am, the New York Cultural Heritage Tourism Network will be hosting their Networking Meeting at the Center for Inquiry in Amherst. The keynote speaker for this event will be Dana Saylor, who will speak on the engagement of a broader audience to increase attendance and memberships at cultural organizations. Click here to register or to find out more information.

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara will be hosting a discussion entitled Gentrification: Exploring Solutions on Wednesday, April 25 at 5 pm at the Buffalo & Erie County Downtown Public Library Auditorium. More information on the speakers and how to register for this event may be found here.