YWCA Takes a Stand Against Racism Events expected in 40+ States

Buffalo, NY – YWCA Western New York calls all individuals to join us in taking a Stand Against Racism between Thursday, April 26, and Sunday, April 29. Stand Against Racism will unite our community in a bold demonstration that delivers a clear message: we are on a mission to eliminate racism.

From Thursday through Sunday, events are anticipated in nearly every state across the country, building community among those who work for racial justice, and raising awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities. Voting rights and civic engagement are, and have always been, core components of racial justice work. YWCA Western New York will hold voter registration drives on two local college campuses:

 Student Union at Buffalo State College on Thursday, April 26, 2018; 12:00pm to 1:30pm

 Sullivan Center at Medaille College on Friday, April 27, 2018; 12:30pm to 2:00pm

“Politics is not a spectator sport” (to quote NYS Assemblywoman Latrice Walker). Now more than ever it is critically important that we rise up with our voices, our actions and, particularly, the power of our vote. It is long past time for the evils of institutional racism and social injustice to end,” said Maureen Hammett, Chair, YWCA Western New York Board of Directors.

Participants in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism range from schoolchildren to elected officials, from business executives to church leaders, and many others. For more details, or to look up a participating site, visit: www.StandAgainstRacism.org. For additional information on YWCA Western New York’s Stand Against Racism events, please contact Jill Robbins-Jabine at 716.852.6120, ext. 122.





About YWCA

YWCA Western New York is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen our community. YWCA Western New York is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. For comprehensive information about this important work, go to: www.ywca-wny.org and www.ywca.org.