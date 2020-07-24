5 Healthy Desserts That Goes Well With Red Wine

We always have a special treatment for a dessert. It symbolizes a good way to end a tasty and savory meal, much more when paired with a glass of wine. That is why it is crucial that you carefully choose the right dessert that will go well with a glass of red wine for your after-meal taste.

If you are having an elegant dinner at a restaurant or having a family dinner gathering, you better check out the list we made. These are guilt-free, healthy desserts that are easy to find, and best paired to a bottle of red wine. We also have included a brief introduction on how you can have the best dessert and wine pairing.

Anatomy of Dessert and Wine Pairings

There are so many ways to do dessert and wine pairings, but there’s a rather simple way to have it done. In many places like Italy, they have this tradition that every dessert is paired with a glass of wine, not coffee or tea. So it is best to pair your desserts with Piedmont wines, Italy’s bold and vibrant red wine that goes well with any chocolate-based dessert.

“When the color of the dessert gets darker, the wine gets darker as well,” that’s how dessert and wine pairings go. However, when thoroughly explained, there are three things to consider to figure out what wine to pair for a dessert. It would help if you considered the following:

Acidity – an acidic wine should be pair with a fruit dish with a natural acidity

Intensity – choose a wine that has a higher intensity than the dessert itself.

Sweetness – choose a dessert that outweighs the sweetness of the dish.

Dessert and Wine Pairing Selection

Now that you know the basics of dessert and wine pairing anatomy, here are a few healthy selections that you can indulge in guilt-free while enjoying a glass of red wine.

The Classic: Oatmeal Cookies and Pinot Noir

Oatmeal cookies are not everyone’s favorite cookie, but it is a go-to baked goodie for everyone that’s leaning on a healthy lifestyle. If you want to share your homemade oatmeal cookies during a friend’s reunion, it is best paired with the all-time classic Pinot Noir. Especially, oatmeal cookies have raisins; the fruit notes of the raisins blend well with the simple character of a Pinot Noir.

Back to Basics: Dark Chocolate and Cabernet Sauvignon

If you are both a chocolate and red wine lover, you can enjoy the best of both worlds by munching in a dark chocolate-based dessert or just a plain dark chocolate bar with a Cabernet Sauvignon.

The good thing with dark chocolates is that they are less sweeter than the usual milk chocolates. There are many health benefits in munching dark chocolate made from the cocoa seed, a natural antioxidant that lowers the risk of heart-related problems.

Love baking? Prepare a dark chocolate fondue cake or a whole-wheat dark chocolate brownie during parties and let your guest nibble down healthy desserts.

Sweet Pair: Salted Caramel Keto Pie and Port Wine

You don’t need to compromise your sweet tooth when living a healthy lifestyle. Enjoy a slice of a salted caramel keto pie and pair it with a glass of red port wine. The sweetness and the richness of port wine are deep as it ages, which is why it is best paired to a decadent dessert. Since keto pies are gluten and sugar-free, the port wine will balance the taste in your mouth with its sweetness.

Spice It Up: Vegan Toffee and Pecan Cake and Shiraz

Take a bite on to a new adventure in your taste buds as this spicy combination of vegan toffee and pecan cake paired with Shiraz will treat you with a blast. The cake is baked with goodness of pure, healthy ingredients, a perfect pair for a spicy Shiraz. The toasted nut combination will give off a smooth finish while giving out the complex character of Shiraz.

Budget-Friendly: No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake and Ruby Port

Cap off a heavy meal with a light and low-fat no-bake strawberry cheesecake and pair it with a Ruby Port. The colors of this pair will surely capture your attention. Not to mention, Ruby Port wine is considerably affordable, the best choice for an inexpensive family weekend gathering.

Ruby Port wines are known for their fruity flavors like berry and dates, the best complement with strawberry cheesecake. The fruity notes will explode in your mouth, yet the sweetness and tannin are well-balanced.

Takeaway

Desserts will always have a special place in our hearts and mouth. In every meal, aside from the main dish, we always look forward to how tasty and decadent the dessert will be. Moreover, when there is a glass of red wine.

That is why it is essential to carefully select the right dessert and wine pairings to fully enjoy a sumptuous meal. You can both enjoy munching in and staying healthy by choosing healthy desserts to pair with your favorite red wine.

