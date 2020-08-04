Everything you need to know about Spotify

Music is the universal language of humankind. It connects people should to the soul by covering huge distances and overcoming language barriers. Music is a form of art that everyone should incorporate in their lifestyle. It has been proved in studies to help against depression and stress. Besides these reasons, listening to your favorite band or album is always guaranteed to turn your mood good.

Music has changed a lot over time. There are new genres and even newer ways of listening to music. We have gone from vinyl to CDs to digital mp3 players and now music streaming services. Out of these streaming services, Spotify is arguably the most popular one.

Spotify is a Swedish music streaming service that was founded in 2008. It is a freemium platform where you can legally listen to music online, either for free or paying to unlock better features. Spotify has over 50 million songs on the platform as of present with approximately 40,000 new songs getting added daily. There are currently more than 299 million active users on Spotify. Out of which 138 million are paying for the premium. That makes it the biggest and the most popular music streaming service.

Spotify is a completely legal platform. The company has contracts with artists who put their albums and songs on Spotify. The artists in return, get royalties depending on how their albums and songs perform. They get paid based on how much their songs are streamed and when you have lots of spotify plays and followers.

As stated above, Spotify can be used for free or you can pay for a Premium plan to get better features. There are various benefits that the Premium plans hold above the free version. In the free version, you can not straight-up listen to any song you want. Instead, you have to choose from 15 playlists that you can find through Discover.

These playlists can be of specific genres or specific artists. Plus, the songs on these playlists will play in an automatic order. You can not select what song you want to listen to. You can only skip one song 6 times in an hour too if you don’t like it. You can’t skip ads on the free version either. Neither can you choose the highest quality for your songs.

Meanwhile, on the premium version, you can listen to any song you want. You can skip ads and listen to songs at 320 kbps bitrate. You can also download songs and listen to them offline in the premium.

Spotify has 3 premium plans that add some more exclusive features.

First is Spotify Individual that costs $9.99 per month. It comes with all the features mentioned yet.

Second is Spotify Duo. This plan can be used by two accounts. It also brings with itself Duo Mix, a special playlist of music that both the users enjoy. Spotify Duo is priced at $12.99 per month.

The third plan is Spotify Family. In this plan, you can have up to 6 users. Like the Duo Mix, you get a Family Mix playlist full of songs from all the users. Here, you can also choose to block explicit content. With this plan, you also get a special app called Spotify Kids, that is specifically designed for kids younger than 12. The price for Spotify Family is $14.99 per month.

There is a fourth special plan this is intended for students only. Students can get this plan for just $4.49 per month. It has all the premium features. Additionally, it gives you access to Hulu and SHOWTIME.

Using Spotify is really easy and simple. If you are on the premium you can directly search for any songs, album or artist. Other than songs, you can listen to podcasts on Spotify too. You can create custom playlists and make them available for the public. iTunes users can import and sync their playlists on Spotify too.

Spotify also sends you regular suggestions based on your preferences like Daily Mix and Discover Weekly. Spotify’s Release Radar notifies you of all the new releases of your favorite artists.

You can also use your account to play music on other devices like TV, speakers, computer via Spotify Connect.

Spotify is currently available in 92 countries. It can be accessed through both a browser or an app. Official apps are available for Android, iOS, macOS and windows.

Spotify adds thousands of songs daily but it’s not possible to have every single song in the world on it. Many songs and albums are missing on Spotify. But the reason for that is artists not agreeing to put their work on Spotify. Despite that, Spotify is the biggest music streaming service we have right now. It is still always expanding its collection and given the quality and quantity, Spotify is a must-have application for music lovers.

