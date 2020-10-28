Common Employee Injuries That Managers Should Worry About

It doesn’t matter where you work, most people face the possibility of getting in some type of accident. All those potential risks depend on your work environment, as well as your type of work.

Of course, some workplaces are more dangerous in comparison to others, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you will hurt yourself. According to some statistics, one of the most hazardous industries when it comes to injuries is the construction industry.

Unfortunately, a lot of people who work in this industry die each year. It’s important for managers, employers, and employees to recognize any potential threat in order to prevent damage (injury). In this article, we will list the most common types of workplace injuries and you make sure to avoid them as much as possible!

Exploring Different Types Of Injuries

Falls And Trips

Most of us are clumsy and often that leads to more or less serious injuries. According to research, these types of injuries are among the most common ones. Workers who experience them, often hurt their neck, head, back, pull muscles, break something, deal with sprains, cuts, and many other things.

Falls and trips usually occur because people come across wet or oily surfaces or the lighting is not good enough so they do not see anything that’s in their way. How can managers prevent them? Fix the lighting or buy a better one and warn your employees if the cleaning lady has just finished cleaning the floor or any other surface.

Overexertion

Another extremely common work-related injury includes overexertion. This occurs due to either a single occurrence or repetitive movements. This leads us to conclude that the injury could be caused by:

Utilizing tools on a construction site Sitting at a desk Loading trucks Moving patients Using a computer Standing at an assembly line Carrying something heavy

Violent Behavior

Unfortunately, various attacks and fights have become pretty common among workers. People usually argue about politics or religion which leads precisely to violent acts. If you’re injured, ensure to contact a Workers compensation lawyer who is going to pursue the benefits you deserve. The company must protect its employees at any cost.

On the other hand, if you’re an employer and something like this occurs at your company, conduct workplace violence employee training to prevent any incident in the near future. You want your colleagues to feel safe!

What Are Other Girded Injuries?

Falling From Heights

As we mentioned in the beginning, the construction industry is one of the most dangerous ones as far as injuring is concerned. Sadly, it is one of the leading causes of death in this industry. For sure it is a line of work that is full of risks, such as falling from ladders, roofs, stairways, scaffolding, etc.

Why does this happen so frequently? It’s because these employees do not have high-quality equipment and because of badly built structures. This is very alarming and something managers should definitely find a way to change. You can start by having safety training and employee diligence.

Fire And Explosion

There are so many things that can cause fire or explosion, such as poorly stored materials, bad gas lines, low-quality pipefitting, etc. These things can seriously hurt someone or even cause horrible death. Injuries such as burns, damage to the respiratory system, disfigurement can gravely affect someone’s life, and health. One of the ways to protect your workers from fire is to purchase good, protective equipment, implement safety drills, and create a clear evacuation plan. Do not mess with this!

Accidents On The Road

Unfortunately, this is something that can happen to anyone. You do not have to work for any particular company to be involved in a vehicle accident. Whenever there’s a car, truck, or any other vehicle, there’s a chance for accidents.

For example, a person can be run over by a vehicle, can fall from it, or even be struck by numerous potentially dangerous objects falling from it. It’s sometimes hard to avoid these accidents, however, as an employer you can start by determining who is at risk and figure out where and when these accidents often happen. Also, always remind your workers to pay attention to the speed limit as well as the road signs.

We are talking about people’s lives. They are not just some toys but living, breathing beings that have to be protected no matter what. In this article, we listed some solutions to these injury issues and it would be advisable to incorporate them for the sake of your workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



