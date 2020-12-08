Monthly Grocery Budget for One Person

Grocery expenditures are the most stable category of monthly spending. How much money is spent on food is an individual indicator for each person, which is based on the preferences, lifestyle, and standards of living. Few people strictly calculate monthly costs, so in this article, we will figure out how to correctly make a grocery shopping list for a week and save more money on it. So, let’s start!

What Cannot Be Excluded From Your Diet?

Saving money wisely does not mean excluding foods that have a higher price (beef, salmon, exotic fruits). After all, the nutritious goods cannot be replaced by any budget alternatives. So, let’s highlight the top-4 that are required for a completely healthy diet:

Beef, chicken, and turkey are rich in protein and minerals, essential for adults and children. Fish/caviar. These products guarantee the proper level of Omega-3(6) amino acids. Dairy and fermented milk products (except for people with lactose intolerance). These goods contain calcium and bifid bacteria for the normal functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. Seasonal vegetables/fruits. As you know, they are filled with vitamins necessary to maintain immunity.

What Can Be Excluded or Replaced With Cheaper Products?

To save money on food, you must first remove the following products from the shopping list:

These products are harmful and expensive, but tasty. It is quite possible to replace them with dried fruits.

Baked food. It is more profitable to bake yourself following proven family recipes.

Sweet carbonated drinks. There is a better alternative – tea with lemon, herbal teas with dried berries, etc.

Sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup. Use dry herbs for flavoring.

Sausages, ham. It is better to boil/bake chicken breasts to replace them.

Semi-finished products, frozen cutlets. It is better to cook yourself from raw materials.

Alcoholic drinks.

To save money on food, you need to stock up at wholesalers or hypermarkets for two weeks or even a month. Do not forget to check the current promotions at the nearby store, the upcoming Meijer weekly ad can help you save considerably. Groceries are stored for a long time in dark places, and those that quickly deteriorate should be stored in the freezer.

Now, let’s calculate the average budget for a single person based on ordinary products.

2020 Monthly Shopping List for One Person with Prices

To calculate how much money you need for food, you have to make a list and perform simple calculations. Pay your attention to the template for a month for one person:

Chicken breasts (5 lb) – $10; Pork/Beef (2 lb) – $12; Fish (2 lb) – $10; Potatoes (5 lb) – $4; Carrots (2 lb) – $3; Broccoli (2 lb) – $2; Onions (1 lb) – $2; Tomatoes (2 lb) – $2; Apples (2 lb) – $4; Clementines (3 lb) – $4; Milk (3 l) – $3.5; Butter (1 piece) – $4; Vegetable Oil (1 bottle) – $4; Egg (18 ct.) – $4; Bread (pack of 8) – $35; Tea (1 package) – $3; Sugar (2 lb) – $3; Rice (2 lb) – $4.5; Cereal (1 package) – $4; Pasta (2 packages) – $4; Chocolate (2 bars) – $5.

Of course, this is not the full list of products, and it can be supplemented with goods of your choice. However, this basic kit calculated according to the average 2020 prices will cost you $127. Of course, buying groceries for a month can be cheaper. You can reduce the amount of fruit, buy cheaper meat, etc. The difference will be significant.

Besides, there are separate principles of cooking, which can also save a significant part of the budget. For example, there are many sites on the Internet with various life hacks like how to cut meat or chicken so that it is enough for several days, etc. You also need to follow the cooking recipe and use the exact amount of products calculated for a specific number of people so that the food does not spoil.

How to Correctly Make a Shopping List?

Everyone has individual preferences and limitations. Therefore, everyone should make a list for themselves. To do this, you need to determine what you love and what will be beneficial for you.

First of all, when making up your diet, you should give preference to vegetables: cabbage, broccoli, peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, greens. These are foods rich in vitamins and fiber. Then, you should buy meat according to their nutritional value. For example, if you cook soup – give preference to chicken, while for dinner, you can cook red meat or fish. Bakery products, sugar, sweets should occupy the least place in expenses, since these products do not carry any benefit, but take up a significant part of the budget. Sweets can be completely abandoned, while fruits, dried fruits, and nuts can replace them.

In Conclusion

Making a grocery list is not difficult. Be sure that you will be able to create your own list of products required for the month. You can experiment with recipes, basic diets, and recommendations of your family doctor. Do not forget to calculate your monthly expenses, add some new products, and replace regular goods on your list. It will help you to keep track of your grocery budget and stay healthy.

