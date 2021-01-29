NEW MUSIC: Nashville artist Jackson Wooten releases new single ‘OCTOBER SONG”

Jackson Wooten’s new single “October Song” recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Jason Bennett is the fourth from his upcoming album, A New Child, that is due to release on February 26 of this year.

“I was sitting in my cold and dingy apartment when I began writing this song. God,” said Jackson. “I felt like crap. I was stuck in a fog, and I couldn’t get out. ‘October Song’ became an emotional release of everything I was feeling at the time – depression, existential anxiety, hope, self-pity, and newfound love. Letting this strange concoction of emotions exist somewhere outside of me helped me let go. It was freeing. I hope others get the same sense of freedom when listening to ‘October Song’.”

