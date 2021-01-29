Jackson Wootenm facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Nashville artist Jackson Wooten releases new single ‘OCTOBER SONG”

January 29, 2021
jamiemoses288

Jackson Wooten’s new single “October Song” recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Jason Bennett is the fourth from his upcoming album, A New Child, that is due to release on February 26 of this year.

“I was sitting in my cold and dingy apartment when I began writing this song. God,” said Jackson. “I felt like crap. I was stuck in a fog, and I couldn’t get out. ‘October Song’ became an emotional release of everything I was feeling at the time – depression, existential anxiety, hope, self-pity, and newfound love. Letting this strange concoction of emotions exist somewhere outside of me helped me let go. It was freeing. I hope others get the same sense of freedom when listening to ‘October Song’.”

For more information on Jackson Wooten visit:

jacksonwooten.com

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: