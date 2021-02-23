Happy Little Trees from viewers of PBS’ “THE JOY OF PAINTING” Fill WNED Virtual Gallery

If you think no one takes advantage of the great lessons from painter Bob Ross on the PBS show The Joy of Painting, you would be mistaken. The virtual Horizons Gallery at Buffalo Toronto Public Media brims with mountains, streams, and happy little trees painted by artists from Western New York, Southern Ontario, and all over the United States who watch and learn from Ross. Hundreds of artists have found their inner Bob Ross through paint nights with WNED PBS since the fall.
The events are held virtually with Lauren Pantos, a Certified Ross Instructor (CRI), and artists have learned to recreate several classic Bob Ross paintings including Mighty Mountain Lake, Autumn Oval, and Blue Winter. Check out the varied and beautiful pieces created by artists as young as 10 and as experienced as professionals in the virtual Horizons Gallery throughout March at wned.org/horizons.
https://www.wned.org/community/horizons-gallery/
Add Comment