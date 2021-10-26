Fun Things To Do In New York City

New York City! The Big Apple! Whatever you call it, this city is one of the best places to go on vacation. If you’re looking for cool things to do whilst you’re in New York, then check out this list below. There are loads of ideas, from strolling through Central Park to catching a Broadway show. You’ll be spoilt for choice!

Empire State Building

One of New York’s most famous attractions, the Empire State Building is a great place to visit. The views from the top are amazing, and if you want to go even higher, there’s an option for that too!

Hit the casino

If you’re looking for unusual activity, why not try your hand at some casino action? New York has loads of casinos that are all fun and exciting.

It’s important to check with who you’re traveling with to make sure they actually like gambling and going to casinos. A lot of people do their gambling online now through companies like spin palace. So, it’s best to make sure that’s something that they will actually want to do.

Central Park

If you love nature, then Central Park is your must-visit place in New York. This huge, beautiful area is the perfect place for a stroll or just sitting back and relaxing.

Chinatown

For some great food at affordable prices, be sure to check out Chinatown! There are loads of amazing little shops which sell foods from all over Asia. It’s definitely worth checking it out.

One World Trade Center

A more recent addition to New York’s skyline, the One World Trade Center is designed in remembrance of some tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001. You can go up into the building for an amazing view of the city and pay your respects.

Broadway

If you love the theatre, then this is the place for you.

There are many Broadway shows to choose from in New York City! Popular ones include The Lion King, Wicked, and The Book of Mormon. Prices will vary depending on the show you want to see, but it’s definitely worth checking one out while you’re in New York.

Radio City Music Hall

You can’t go to New York and not see a Broadway show, so why not try one of the most popular ones? Radio City Music Hall is a traditional theatre that has been running for decades now.

Rockefeller Center

This is an iconic New York site, so if you’re there, you should definitely check it out! It has a huge Christmas tree during wintertime, which is really beautiful. You can also go ice-skating here, so there’s something for everyone!

Times Square

It doesn’t matter when you visit New York City; you have to venture through Times Square! This area in the heart of Manhattan is full of lights, advertising, and excitement.

Museums

There are loads of different museums in New York City that you can go to! The most famous ones include the Natural History Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Guggenheim.

Brooklyn Bridge

This is a great spot for some amazing views over New York. Brooklyn Bridge is one of the oldest attractions in New York City, so that’s worth checking out too.

