Reasons Why Everyone Who Drives Needs to Have a Reliable Lawyer

Whether you are a car driver, trucker, or motorcyclist, you always run the risk of being involved in a road accident, and if you should find yourself in that unfortunate position, it is imperative to have the help of a good lawyer.

When dealing with the aftermath of an auto accident that was caused by another driver, and the injuries and medical bills that follow, you want to be represented and supported by a legal firm with the resources and capabilities to thoroughly investigate the accident, find fault in the other driver, and build a strong case to win you compensation for your injuries.

Car Accidents

The average number of car accidents in the US per year is 6 million. Most of us get in a car every day of the week, to commute to work, go to the shops, take weekend trips, visit the family, and so on. Depending on the type of car and which roads you drive on, you can be more or less likely to experience a serious injury. With the frequency at which we use our cars and the massive number of accidents every year, it is logical that we should be aware of our legal rights in the event of an accident.

Depending on the circumstances, a driver can be found at fault for the accident, and if you have been injured in a car accident caused by an at-fault driver, you may be entitled to compensation.

A driver is at fault when they speed, disregard road conditions, or drive dangerously. These actions endanger other road users, so they are liable for the damage caused. If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident caused by a negligent driver, you should consult with an experienced auto accident attorney about your legal rights.

You should seek a law firm that has the resources to fully investigate the circumstances around the accident so that they can deduce what caused the event, which party is at fault, and build a compelling case so you can be compensated for your injuries.

Accidents Involving Commercial Vehicles

If you drive a semi-truck or another big commercial vehicle or regularly share the roads with these massive trucks, you will be aware of how dangerous they can be. The Missouri State Highway Patrol found that in 2019 there were nearly 16000 crashes nationwide involving large commercial vehicles.

Truck crashes tend to result in greater injuries and damages than other motor vehicle accidents, which result in larger medical bills, so more significant losses for accident victims. As stated by St Louis Missouri truck accident lawyers serious truck accidents can disrupt not only the victim’s life but those of their loved ones too. That is why it is imperative that you hire a lawyer to hold the truck company responsible and seek compensation to foot your medical bills.

It is important that you contact a personal injury law firm immediately following your accident. If you are a truck driver and experience an accident, it might seem instinctive in the circumstances to call your trucking company first, but there have been many instances of trucking companies hiding or tampering with evidence or fixing a truck after an accident to avoid legal blame. By contacting a lawyer first, you are maximizing your chances of receiving fair compensation for your grievances.

Image courtesy Pixabay

Motorcycle Accidents

Riding a motorcycle is for some a life-long passion, for others a thrill, and for some a practical mode of transport. Whatever the reason for your journey, if you have been injured in a motorcycle accident, you likely received greater injuries than you would have in a car, as motorcycles are much less protected and secure.

A motorcyclist has a higher risk of traumatic injuries and fatal injuries than car drivers, and these serious injuries can have long-lasting effects on their lives, and on their loved ones as well. If you have sustained a serious injury, or someone you love has been killed in a motorcycle accident caused by someone else, you should contact a motorcycle crash lawyer and discuss your legal options.

If you have been in a road accident that wasn’t your fault, or your loved one has been injured or killed in a car crash, contact an auto accident attorney today and start building your compensation case.

And remember, if you are a truck driver, you might want to contact your company immediately following the incident, but you will be in a better position to win compensation if you contact a lawyer first!