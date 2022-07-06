Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins

Metaverse is quickly becoming our new reality, and these alternative universes already have their own currencies! Learn all about the trendy metaverse cryptos and their value on the market.

Most Popular Metaverse Cryptocurrencies in 2022

Metaverse is a blockchain-powered virtual universe where participants can own digital property and even take part in various games. Every such project uses metaverse crypto, which is the basis for their ecosystems, in addition to non-fungible tokens that come in the form of virtual properties, items, and more.

You can compare these cryptocurrencies on exchanges before trading them, just like you can compare BTC vs ETH or HBAR vs ADA. The value of each crypto will depend on the overall popularity of its metaverse and the success of the ecosystem surrounding it.

Let’s explore five popular Metaverses and their currencies.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a browser-based platform where individuals and organizations can buy digital property. In other words, you can own a digital plot of land that actually comes in the shape of an NFT. The project was opened to the public in 2020 and is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

The main cryptocurrency used in Decentraland is called MANA. The current circulating supply is 1.84 billion MANA, and the all-time high this cryptocurrency reached is $5.90 on November 25, 2021. The all-time low was just $0.007 in 2017.

Decentraland is slowly gaining recognition thanks to its unique idea, and there’s an increasing number of people interested in buying land, meaning MANA should have a bright future ahead of it.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Developed by Sky Mavis, a studio from Vietnam, Axie Infinity lets you collect and breed digital pets called Axies. You can use them to battle with other players. What makes Axie Infinity stand out from the pack is that axis are actually NFTs, much like cryptokitties.

Axie Infinity’s cryptocurrency is called AXS, and it’s also part of the game’s ecosystem. The number of AXS to ever be minted is 270,000,000 AXS, and more than 23% are already in circulation. The coin reached an all-time high on November 6, 2021, when a single unit of AXS was $165.37.

AXS has a bright future, much like MANA, as Axie Infinity’s popularity has been skyrocketing lately.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox was created long before the blockchain hype began. It has been around since 2011 as a mobile game, but it introduced blockchain technology in 2018, allowing users to buy plots of land, much like in Decentraland.

Apart from NFT land plots, you can also use a cryptocurrency that powers The Sandbox’s ecosystem, known as SAND. The crypto has been actively traded since 2020, and the total amount that can ever be minted is limited to three billion SAND. At the moment, approximately 41% of all SAND is minted. It reached the all-time high on November 25, 2021 — $8.44.

Like the two previous games, The Sandbox is just getting started in the whole blockchain gaming sphere, and there’s no reason not to predict a bright future for SAND.

Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin is not a game but a solution that allows game creators to easily implement real value into their in-game items, characters, and other assets. It’s also useful for other content creators and communities who want to harness the power of NFT.

Enjin’s coin is also called Enjin (ENJ). It is mainly used on the Enjin platform for trading NFTs. The supply of ENJ is limited to one billion, and more than 89% is already minted. It reached an all-time high on November 25, 2021, when one ENJ cost $4.85.

Enjin is actively expanding its sphere of influence, and ENJ has recorded overall growth over time.

Alien Worlds (TLM)

Alien Worlds is a metaverse built on Ethereum, Binance Chain, and WAX. Players compete for a rare resource that gives them power in the game. This resource is the main cryptocurrency in Alien World’s ecosystem called Trillium (TLM).

As it turns out, TLM has real value. A total of 10 billion TLM is set to be produced, with around 9% already in circulation. TLM can be traded for cryptos from other popular Ethereum-based games. For example, you can trade and compare TLM vs AXS and obtain the crypto required for Axie Infinity instead.

Conclusion

To sum up, metaverses are getting more popular, and there’s an increasing number of people who want to be part of them. To truly immerse yourself in metaverses and create an opportunity to earn a profit, you first need to invest in the right crypto and related NFTs. If you want to become a metaverse resident, we suggest starting on one of the platforms covered in this article.