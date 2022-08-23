NEW CONCERT: SPYRO GYRA  w/ Jaked Tinkham & Lindsey Holland ­SAT, APRIL 8 | 7pm ASBURY HALL

American jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well-oiled machine” due to its relentless schedule of 49 years of touring! To date, the band has logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents, while releasing 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way with their combination of jazz, R&B, funk, and pop music. Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, NY in 1974 to their current international prominence in jazz. Every year, the group continues to exhibit how to remain among a relatively small handful of artists who are able celebrate five decades in the business. Their energy and joy in concert matches their exceptional musicality

­ Tickets: $41.50 Advance, General Admission Seated, $65 Limited Gold Circle Seats available, purchase at Eventbrite.com, or in person at the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p).

PRESALE Wed 8/24 10 AM PASSWORD: BACKHOME ­

