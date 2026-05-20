Cher Is Turning 80 Today And Her Career Record May Never Be Broken

Cher turns 80 years old today, Wednesday May 20, 2026, and the People magazine retrospective that landed this week to celebrate the milestone is doing exactly what a Cher career retrospective should do.

The piece reminds everyone that no single frame can contain what she has built across six decades in music, film and television, and that the arc from a teenage girl with undiagnosed dyslexia who dropped out of school at 16 in El Centro, California to the only artist in history with a number-one Billboard Hot 100 single in six consecutive decades is the kind of arc that almost never happens once, let alone to someone still working at 80.

The People gallery is one of dozens of tributes circulating today. The birthday is real and it is producing the response it deserves.

Cher’s Beginning And How Unlikely It Was

Cher was born Cheryl Sarkisian on May 20, 1946 in El Centro, California, a small desert city in Imperial County near the Mexican border that is not the kind of place most people associate with the production of global entertainment legends.

Her father, John Sarkisian, was an Armenian-American truck driver whose relationship with her mother Georgia Holt was unstable enough that her parents divorced when Cher was approximately ten months old.

Georgia Holt remarried multiple times throughout Cher’s childhood, a childhood that involved enough financial instability that the family was occasionally on welfare.

Cher was not identified as having dyslexia until decades later when she was already famous, the reading difficulties she experienced throughout school were not diagnosed or accommodated, they were simply navigated around or ignored.

She dropped out of school at 16. She moved to Los Angeles at 16. She was a teenager in a city that had no particular reason to notice her.

Then she met Sonny Bono.

Sonny and Cher And The Television Years

Salvatore “Sonny” Bono was an aspiring musician and songwriter working as a promotion man for Phil Spector’s record label when he and the 16-year-old Cher met in 1962 or 1963.

The relationship developed into a partnership, professional, romantic and eventually marital.

They married in 1964. In 1965, “I Got You Babe” went to number one around the world and established Sonny and Cher as one of the defining acts of that cultural moment.

The duo had a specific chemistry that translated across formats. The music worked. But what made them unusual among the musical acts of the 1960s was what happened when they took the chemistry to television.

The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour premiered on CBS in 1971 and ran through 1974, drawing enormous ratings through a format built around Cher’s specific comedic gift, an ability to deliver a deadpan insult with perfect timing and an expression that communicated exactly how ridiculous she found any given situation.

She was funny in a way that her music had not necessarily revealed. The television show revealed it to an audience of millions.

She and Sonny divorced in 1975. Cher remarried quickly, to Gregg Allman, the Southern rock musician, in June 1975.

They divorced in 1979 and had a son together, Elijah Blue Allman, born in 1976. Cher had a daughter from her marriage to Sonny, Chastity Bono, who publicly came out as a transgender man named Chaz Bono in 2009 and has been a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate since.

The Film Career That Produced An Oscar

The late 1970s and early 1980s produced a music career revival, “Take Me Home” in 1979, alongside the beginning of a film career that no one in the 1960s would have predicted for the woman who had been famous primarily as a television personality and a pop singer.

She appeared in Robert Altman’s Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean on Broadway in 1981 before the film version in 1982. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Silkwood in 1983, working opposite Meryl Streep and Kurt Russell in Mike Nichols’ film about a nuclear plant whistleblower.

She won the Best Actress Award at Cannes for Mask in 1985. She appeared in The Witches of Eastwick in 1987 alongside Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon.

Then Moonstruck arrived. Norman Jewison’s 1987 romantic comedy cast Cher as a Brooklyn widow who falls in love with her fiancé’s brother, played by Nicolas Cage, against the backdrop of the New York Italian-American community and an extraordinary moon.

The performance she gave is the kind that earns its reputation, warm, specific, funny and genuinely felt. The Academy agreed.

At the 60th Academy Awards in 1988, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her one of the rare entertainers who has demonstrated genuine excellence across both music and film at the highest level that each industry recognizes.

Believe And What It Changed

The late 1990s produced the commercial and cultural achievement that the New York Times had in mind when it called Cher the “Queen of the Comeback.” “Believe,” released in 1998, went to number one in twenty-three countries.

It went to number one in the United States. It sold an estimated eleven million copies worldwide. It became one of the best-selling singles in music history.

It also changed how pop music sounds, permanently. The vocal processing effect applied to the hook of “Believe,” the stuttering, robotic quality of the phrase “do you believe in life after love,” was not the first use of pitch correction software in recorded music, but it was the moment mainstream pop discovered that the software could be used as an instrument rather than simply as a correction tool.

What became known as the Auto-Tune effect on that record spread across pop music and has been a central production technique in popular music for the nearly three decades since.

Cher did not invent it. She mainstreamed it in a way that no one else had managed to do.

“Believe” gave Cher a number-one hit in the 1990s. Combined with “I Got You Babe” in the 1960s, “Dark Lady” in the 1970s, her various 1980s successes, and subsequent work in the 2000s and 2010s, she became the only artist in history to have a number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 in six consecutive decades, a record she shares with the Rolling Stones.

The 2026 Grammys And The Met Gala

The year leading into her 80th birthday has given the internet two Cher moments to process.

At the 68th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2026, Cher presented the Record of the Year award.

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner. Luther Vandross died in 2005 and was not nominated for a Grammy in 2026.

Host Trevor Noah had to call her back to the stage to correct the presentation. The Grammys producer later said she had been briefed before the presentation. SZA defended her publicly.

The entertainment press described the moment as “a bit of anarchy.” Ego Nwodim parodied it on the Spirit Awards the following month. These are the things that happen when Cher is in a room.

On May 4, 2026, sixteen days before her 80th birthday, she returned to the Met Gala for the first time in eleven years.

She wore a custom Burberry look that specifically referenced her iconic 1974 Bob Mackie design, the dress that established her as one of the defining fashion figures of her era.

She was 79 years old and she walked back into one of the most photographed events in the world and reminded everyone that she has always understood exactly what she is doing.

What 80 Looks Like When You Are Cher

Her partner is Alexander “AE” Edwards, a music executive approximately 40 years her junior who she has been with since 2022 or 2023.

Reports surfaced late in 2025 that she was considering marriage around the time of her 80th birthday. A representative denied the wedding plans directly and specifically.

Whatever the personal situation, she has said publicly about the age difference what she has always said about the things people disapprove of in her life: “They’re not living my life.”

The People retrospective published to mark today is a photo gallery, images across every era from the Sonny and Cher years through Moonstruck through “Believe” through the 2023 Christmas album that debuted at number one and through the Met Gala appearance sixteen days ago.

The photographs are the evidence for a claim that almost nobody who looks at the full arc dispute, that Cher is one of the most unusual entertainers in the history of American popular culture, that she has survived and thrived and reinvented herself across a span of time that covers more than three decades of anyone else’s entire career, and that she arrived here.

At 80 years old, with an Oscar, a Billboard record that she shares with the Rolling Stones, a Grammys moment already being parodied on award shows and a Met Gala appearance that reminded the fashion world of everything it already knew about her, from a small desert city in California, at 16, with no money and undiagnosed dyslexia, having just dropped out of school.

Happy birthday.