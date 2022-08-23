By Anna B. Mercury

Parental alienation is a money-making strategy that unites fathers with estranged children.

Clever fathers employ a guardian ad litem to inform the court that the mother alienated his children.

In the Ambrose case, the father, Chris Ambrose, a lawyer and writer of law-based TV shows, preplanned it.

Documents show he had this strategy before he filed for divorce. It is best to preplan parental alienation.

Karen Riordan was a stay at home mom, raising three children for 13 years. Ambrose (in his own handwriting) was planning his divorce in advance. His strategy… PARENTAL ALIENATION

Below:

Karen Riordan, a mother denied contact with the children she raised.

Ambrose hired parental alienation family law expert, attorney Nancy Aldrich [below].

The instruction was to find parental alienation. Always use an expert in parental alienation.

Stay-at-home mothers are easy targets, because fathers usually control finances.

CT Family Court parental alienation presumes stay-at-home mothers are lazy. They contribute “nothing” to the marriage, since the father made all the money.

The parental alienation plan is to get the judge to appoint a guardian ad litem – an attorney. She represents the children, but the parents pay her. Or if one parent has control of the money, he pays her.

Attorneys can be depended on to be loyal to the one who pays them.

Jocelyn Hurwitz has been GAL on many of Alrich’s cases. Hurwitz’s contract “supercedes” CT statutes,

Once appointed, the GAL recommends a custody evaluator, who, it is preplanned, will determine parental alienation.

By July 2018 – one year before he filed for divorce – Ambrose had plans in place. This screenshot of Ambrose’s computer shows he was spying on text messages between his wife and son, trying to find any evidence of alienation.

Ambrose came up empty.

Riordan discovered Ambrose had researched Dr. Caverly and had a sample of her “custody evaluation” on his computer (bottom right of screen) before he filed for divorce.

Ambrose [below] is a man of nice judgment and many resources. He set out to beat his wife, and he did.

After the custody evaluator determines parental alienation, the GAL petitions the court for an emergency court hearing.

Neither the mother nor the children will testify.

Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly is a CT favorite of GALs. Her weaponized ‘custody evaluation’ is based on parental alienation. It’s used to eliminate one parent from the lives of children who love them.

Only experts testify – the GAL and the custody evaluator.

They both testify that children are victims of parental alienation. The mother alienated the children from the father.

The court will not hear any expert opinion that parental alienation did not occur. This would contradict the court-appointed experts and create disorder in the court.

.

If an expert testified the father abused the children, the judge would be in a quandary. That is not what the judiciary is for.

That is why the judge appointed the GAL so he could depend on one expert.

The judge hears only the case for parental alienation, then removes the mother.

The GAL is not a child expert. She is an attorney in family law. But the court presumes she is unselfish and unbiased, like all attorneys. To support the GAL’s opinion, she finds a custody evaluator.

The parents, or the parent with control of the money, pay the custody evaluator. The custody evaluator is looking for parental alienation. She sets out to find it. She discounts allegations of abuse.

Parental alienation requires a finding that the children are lying. It requires a determination that the mother manipulates the children.

The presumption is that mothers do this.

The advocates for parental alienation also have a different standard for what constitutes abuse. Parental alienation is the worst abuse.

Pedophilia, while illegal, is not abuse by adherents of parental alienation.

At worst, it presumes that a child having sex with her father is not harmed as much as the child alienated from the father.

In other words, the mother who alienates the children from the father because she says it is wrong for him to have sex with the children is more abusive than the father.

Parental alienation promotes the bonds of family and gives license to the ancient practice of pedophilia.

Much of the following info comes from the well researched work of the Leadership Council.

Richard A. Gardner, M.D, is the creator of the creator and main proponent of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS) theory.

He has made millions for family law attorneys and therapists for almost 40 years.

Prior to his suicide, Gardner was an unpaid part-time clinical professor of child psychiatry at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University.

PAS was developed by Dr. Gardner in 1985 based on his personal observations and work as an expert witness paid by fathers accused of molesting their children.

Gardner said PAS is common. He saw manifestations of this syndrome in over 90% of the custody conflicts he evaluated–even when abuse allegations are not raised.

Gardner claimed PAS is “a disorder of children, arising almost exclusively in child-custody disputes, in which one parent (usually the mother) programs the child to hate the other parent (usually the father).”

Gardner’s theory of PAS has had a profound effect on how the court systems in our country handle allegations of child sexual abuse, especially during divorce.

Gardner authored more than 250 books and articles with advice directed towards mental health professionals, the legal community, divorcing adults and their children.

Gardner’s publishing company, Creative Therapeutics, published his books, cassettes, and videotapes.

Gardner’s work serves as a basis for decisions affecting the welfare of children in CT and in courtrooms across the nation.

He is considered the “guru” of child custody evaluations. He is a beloved figure in CT Family Court.

Now let us take a moment to hear from the man the courts in CT depend on when deciding custody of children of affluent fathers.

Dr. Richard Gardner

Gardner said:

“The vast majority (“probably over 95%”) of all sex abuse allegations are valid.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (pp. 7, 140).

“There is a bit of pedophilia in every one of us.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 118)

“Pedophilia has been considered the norm by the vast majority of individuals in the history of the world.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 592-3)

“Intrafamilial pedophilia (incest) is widespread and… is probably an ancient tradition”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 119)

“It is because our society overreacts to it [pedophilia] that children suffer.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 594-5)

“Pedophilia may enhance the survival of the human species by serving “procreative purposes.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 24-5)

Pedophilia “is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people.”

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics, (p. 93)

Gardner proposes that pedophilia, sexual sadism, necrophilia (sex with corpses), zoophilia (sex with animals), coprophilia (sex involving defecation), can be seen as having species survival value, and thus do “not warrant being excluded from the list of the `so-called natural forms of human sexual behavior”.

See Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 18-32)

Gardner on the sexual aggressiveness of children

Gardner suggests children want to have sex with adults and may seduce them.

Some children experience “high sexual urges in early infancy.” “There is good reason to believe that most, if not all, children have the capacity to reach orgasm at the time they are born.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 15)

Children are naturally sexual and may initiate sexual encounters by “seducing” the adult.

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (p. 93).

If the sexual relationship is discovered, “the child is likely to fabricate so that the adult will be blamed for the initiation.”

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (p. 93).

“The normal child exhibits a wide variety of sexual fantasies and behaviors, many of which would be labeled as ‘sick’ or ‘perverted’ if exhibited by adults.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 12)

Sex abuse is not necessarily traumatic. The social attitude toward these encounters determines whether sexual molestation will be traumatic to the child.

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 670-71)

Gardner on therapy with underage children who are sexually intimate with their father

"Keep the child connected to the father"