7 Useful Things To Try That Might Help Improve Your Circulation

Image Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-jogging-running-exercise-2592247/

Do you have problems with your circulation? If so, you’re not alone. Millions of people around the world suffer from poor circulation. This can lead to various health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and dementia. Luckily, there are things that you can do to improve your circulation. This article will discuss six useful tips that might help get your blood flowing. Let’s get to the list.

Consider Unna’s Boot

One of the most used treatments for poor circulation is Unna’s boot. It’s a type of compression wrap that helps to reduce swelling and improve blood flow. While you can do Unna’s boot at home, working with a healthcare professional is important to ensure it is done correctly. If not, you could end up with more problems than you started.

Unna’s boot is not the only compression treatment available. There are many different types of compression garments on the market today. While some are designed for specific body areas, others can be used for full-body coverage. You can discuss this with your healthcare professional to see which compression garment would be best for you.

Exercise

Regular exercise is important for maintaining good circulation. It helps to pump blood around your body and can also help to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. While any type of exercise is beneficial, aerobic exercises are especially helpful in improving circulation. These include activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

If you’re not used to exercising, start slowly and gradually build up your activity levels. It’s also important to warm up before exercise and cool down afterward. This helps to prevent injuries and can also improve circulation. Ensure that you drink plenty of fluids during exercise to stay hydrated.

Control Your Blood Pressure

If you have high blood pressure, it can lead to damage to your arteries and veins. This can then cause problems with circulation. Therefore, it’s important to keep your blood pressure under control. Normal blood pressure should be between 120/80 mmHg and 140/90 mmHg. You can check your blood pressure at home using a digital monitor.

If you have high blood pressure, there are things that you can do to lower it. These include eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and reducing stress. Medications may also be prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Stop Smoking

Do you smoke? Smoking is one of the leading causes of poor circulation. This is because it damages your arteries and veins, making it difficult for blood to flow around your body. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your circulation (and overall health).

There are many resources available to help you quit smoking. These include counseling, support groups, and medication. Your healthcare professional can discuss the best options for you. For instance, nicotine replacement therapy can help to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Eat a Healthy Diet

What you eat can also affect your circulation. A diet high in salt can cause fluid retention, leading to swelling and increased blood pressure. A diet high in saturated fats can also cause atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in your arteries. This can restrict blood flow and lead to circulation problems.

On the other hand, a healthy diet can help to improve circulation. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Also, limit your intake of salt, saturated fats, and refined sugars. These will help keep your arteries clear and prevent plaque buildup.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese can also lead to circulation problems. This is because excess weight can put a strain on your arteries and veins. It can also cause atherosclerosis and increase blood pressure. Losing even a small amount of weight can help to improve your circulation.

If you’re struggling to lose weight, speak to your healthcare professional. They can offer guidance and support. They may also refer you to a dietitian or nutritionist who can help you develop a healthy eating plan.

Use Compression Socks or Stockings

Compression socks and stockings are designed to improve circulation. They work by applying gentle pressure to your legs, which helps to promote blood flow. These garments are available in various sizes and styles to help you find the perfect fit

If you have circulation problems, compression socks or stockings may help. These can be purchased without a prescription from pharmacies and online retailers. However, getting a good fit is important to ensure you get the maximum benefits of these socks.

There are many things that you can do to improve your circulation. These include exercising regularly, Unna’s boot, eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and using compression socks or stockings. If you have any concerns, speak to your healthcare professional for guidance.