Girls! Gangsters! GERSHWIN! They’re all here in this smash-hit musical comedy for the ages.
Music & Lyrics by George & Ira Gershwin
Book by Joe DiPietro
Inspired by Material by Guy Bolton & P.G. Wodehouse
Directed by Chris Kelly
Choreographed by Kristy E. Cavanagh
Music Direction by Theresa Quinn
Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.
The production stars Charmagne Chi, Nicole Cimato, Bobby Cooke, Lucas DeNies, John Kaczorowski, Michael Kelleher, Renee Landrigan, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jon May, Julia Murphy, Adrienne Ricchiazzi-Cummings, Marc Sacco, Josh Wilde, Preston Williams and Emily Yancey.
Proof of Vaccination is no longer required. Masks are also no longer required, but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them.
Ticket prices:
General Admission – $50
Group rates available.
Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com
Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.
Add Comment