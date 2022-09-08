NEW CONCERT: London funk band Ibibio Sound Machine @ Buffalo Iron Works OCT. 15

Fronted by Nigerian singer Eno Williams, Ibibio Sound Machine is a clash of African and electronic elements inspired in equal measure by the golden era of West-African funk & disco and modern post-punk & electro.

“Their thunderous synths now feel like they have their own gravitational field, and Williams’ voice rings out as if from the top of a mountain. This is music that summons a crowd to join together in celebration—just the thing that’s been hardest to come by over the past two years.” – Pitchfork

Following the release of their fourth album ‘Electricity’ earlier this year, Ibibio Sound Machine are now sharing a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

Bibio Sound Machine October 15 @ Buffalo Iron Works

